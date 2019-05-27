Perfect Pregnancy Skin Care Routine for Moms-to-be

Font : A- A+



Pregnancy brings its own set of skin changes due to hormonal changes during the nine months. However, some mom's skin starts glowing during their pregnancy, and some look pale and dull and suffer from skin pigmentation. So, here are a few tips on daily grooming during pregnancy to deal with these changes and to embrace your natural beauty.

Perfect Pregnancy Skin Care Routine for Moms-to-be



For some women, pregnancy brings a healthy glow, but for others it may bring many skin issues like temporary acne break-outs, itchy skin and pigmentation. Have healthy and nutritious food and exercise in moderation to battle it, say experts.



‘Pregnancy can change your life as well as your look. For some women, pregnancy brings a healthy glow, but for others, it may bring many skin care problems such as acne and pigmentation. Therefore, every mom-to-be should keep in mind to eat healthy, stay hydrated, follow simple pregnancy exercises, and get enough sleep to get flawless skin during this wonderful phase of life.’

Read More..



Healthy, Nutritious Food: Take special care of what you are eating and follow a healthy diet chart comprising green leafy fruits and vegetables, low fat dairy, nuts and seeds and pulses. Steer clear of alcohol, excess salt and sugar as they rob the natural moisture of your skin. Try and find healthier substitutes for your food cravings.

Take special care of what you are eating and follow a healthy diet chart comprising green leafy fruits and vegetables, low fat dairy, nuts and seeds and pulses. Steer clear of alcohol, excess salt and sugar as they rob the natural moisture of your skin. Try and find healthier substitutes for your food cravings. Hydration: If you become intolerant to the taste of water, please make sure you are consuming liquids in other forms like coconut water and soups. You can also substitute water with green tea. Packed with antioxidants, it is excellent for skin repair and keeps weight gain in check. So, make sure you are drinking enough fluids to maintain healthy and blemish-free skin during pregnancy.

If you become intolerant to the taste of water, please make sure you are consuming liquids in other forms like coconut water and soups. You can also substitute water with green tea. Packed with antioxidants, it is excellent for skin repair and keeps weight gain in check. So, make sure you are drinking enough fluids to maintain healthy and blemish-free skin during pregnancy. Exercise in Moderation: Although you cannot indulge in extensive workout plans, moderate exercise is crucial during pregnancy. Indulge in a brisk 30-minute walk, swimming, indoor stationary cycling or ask your doctor to prescribe yoga postures suitable for pregnancy.

Although you cannot indulge in extensive workout plans, moderate exercise is crucial during pregnancy. Indulge in a brisk 30-minute walk, swimming, indoor stationary cycling or ask your doctor to prescribe yoga postures suitable for pregnancy. Consume food rich in Omega 3 fatty acids to tackle acne and pigmentation related issues. Food sources - walnuts, chia seed, flax seed and fish.

Probiotics introduce good bacteria into the body to help clear dry patches. Probiotics can be sourced from Greek yogurt, curds, fermented milk products like yakult.

Foods like tomatoes that are rich in antioxidant Lycopene that act as natural sun screen that helps block harmful ultra-violet rays.

To prevent stretch marks, increase protein intake as it helps to strengthen elastic fibres in the skin.

To manage morning sickness, consume small and frequent meals to avoid indigestion.

Start the day with natural dry carbohydrates like fruits, nuts and dry fruits. Incorporate spices like turmeric and cinnamon which help subside nausea.

Avoid milk, oily and spicy food.

Advance your dinner timings to keep a good time gap between dinner and sleep to prevent acid reflux which could cause nausea.



Source: IANS For some women, pregnancy brings a healthy glow, but for others it may bring many skin issues like temporary acne break-outs, itchy skin and pigmentation. Have healthy and nutritious food and exercise in moderation to battle it, say experts.Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co. and Aditi Shelar, Nutritionist, Revofit and Hello Green, have shared tips to maintain a healthy body and baby during pregnancy:Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: