About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Perception of Time Influences Physical Healing Process

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 2 2024 11:47 PM

Perception of Time Influences Physical Healing Process
Perceived time has a significant impact on the actual time it takes to heal physical wounds, according to new research by Harvard psychologists Peter Aungle and Ellen Langer. Their study, published late last month in Nature Scientific Reports, challenges conventional beliefs about psychological influences on physical health. The findings suggest a broader range of psychological influences than is currently appreciated. To complete their study, the authors used a standardized procedure to mildly wound volunteer subjects. Perceived time was then manipulated in the lab, with each study participant completing three experimental conditions: Slow Time (0.5x real time), Normal Time (1x real time), and Fast Time (2x real time). Wounds were documented as healing faster when participants believed more time had passed. Likewise, the healing process proved slower when less time was perceived to have gone by. Actual time elapsed was the same under all three conditions. Further research is underway to better understand the underlying mechanisms and broader implications of these findings. In the meanwhile, the study makes a compelling case for more fully incorporating the idea of mind-body “unity” into subsequent inquiries on mind-body health effects. In particular, researchers are urged to consider a broader range of psychological influences on physical health. Psychological influences on physical health are typically understood in terms of influences on emotion (e.g., stress, inflammation, and immune function) and behavior (e.g., beliefs that promote healthy actions). This research suggests abstract beliefs about how our bodies work also directly shape physical health.

Gunshot Wounds in a Shell
Gunshot Wounds in a Shell
Learn about the physical harm of gunshot wounds, types of firearms, factors affecting injury severity, safe handling, and gun safety education
Source-Eurekalert
Magnetic Gel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing Threefold
Magnetic Gel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing Threefold
Innovative magnetic gel speeds diabetic wound healing, reducing recurrences, and lowering amputation rates.
Inflammation
Inflammation
Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.
New Toolkit Healing the Hidden Wounds of Racial Trauma
New Toolkit Healing the Hidden Wounds of Racial Trauma
Licensed professionals have released a set of tools to help identify racial trauma, and deal with damage to mental and physical health caused by racial trauma.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement