Perceived Stress Lowers Quality of Life in Lung Patients

Perceived stress negatively impacts respiratory health and quality of life in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Higher levels of perceived stress may lead to more severe respiratory symptoms and a lower quality of life in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to findings published in the March 2025 edition of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access publication (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Perceived Stress is Associated With Health Outcomes, Platelet Activation, and Oxidative Stress in COPD
Go to source). Perceived stress is used to describe how overwhelmed or stressed a person feels based on their personal understanding of the situation. It is a psychosocial factor, along with loneliness, social isolation and emotional support, which have been shown to impact health outcomes in people with chronic diseases.
Lung Damage and Environmental TriggersChronic obstructive pulmonary disease is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.
This new study evaluated data from the Comparing Urban and Rural Effects of Poverty on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease study, which examined how obesity, poor diet and indoor air quality impact former smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease living in low-income, urban areas. The authors examined the association between perceived stress on respiratory health and on platelet activation, oxidative stress and systemic inflammation—biological processes which may contribute to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Inflammatory Pathways Influenced by Stress“There is increased evidence that psychosocial factors, including perceived stress, are associated with worsened respiratory symptoms for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Platelet activation, which may contribute to inflammation, and oxidative stress, which may lead to cell and tissue damage, are also impacted by increased perceived stress,” said Obiageli Lynda Offor, M.D., MPH, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellow at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and lead author of the study.
“While our study examined a small group of patients, our results demonstrate the need for further research on how perceived stress impacts respiratory health and the importance of addressing psychosocial factors to help improve people’s quality of life.”
Reference:
- Perceived Stress is Associated With Health Outcomes, Platelet Activation, and Oxidative Stress in COPD - (https://journal.copdfoundation.org/jcopdf/id/1534/Perceived-Stress-is-Associated-with-Health-Outcomes-Platelet-Activation-and-Oxidative-Stress-in-COPD)
