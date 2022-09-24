Perceived Debt Manageability Linked to Mental Health Issues

People who reported problems managing their debt had increased anxiety and depression rates, revealed a new study.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures to slow viral spread have strained household finances worldwide, and economic conditions continue to pose challenges. Prior research has linked financial strain during the pandemic to worse mental health. Other research suggests that subjective factors related to debt, such as worry and stress, may have a stronger statistical link to mental health than people's actual amount of debt or other objective factors. However, it has been unclear how people's perceived manageability of their debt relates to their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emotional Effects of Debt - Depression, Anxiety Stress

To boost understanding, Shevlin and colleagues analyzed data from the COVID-19 Psychological Research Consortium Study Wave 6, a survey study of 2,058 adults in the UK that was conducted in August and September of 2021. Among other questions, the survey asked participants to rate how manageable they felt their debt to be, indicate any history of treatment for mental health difficulties, and answer standard questions for measuring anxiety and depression.