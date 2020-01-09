by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 1, 2020 at 11:11 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People With Risk of Alzheimer's Have Problem Navigating
Researchers reports that problems in spatial navigation can also be detected in people with a genetic risk for Alzheimer's.

Animals and humans have the ability to follow their own position in space through self-motion cues, even in the absence of any other sensory information.

Empowering Better Health

"If you get up at night and want to find your way to the bathroom in the dark, you need - in addition to knowing the arrangement of your own home - a mechanism that tracks your own position in the room without using external cues," illustrates Anne Bierbrauer. This ability is known as path integration.


Researchers assume that the activity of so-called grid cells in the entorhinal cortex is responsible for this ability. When navigating a spatial environment, these cells display a unique, regular activity pattern.

It has long been known that the entorhinal cortex is crucial for spatial navigation. It is also one of the first regions of the brain affected by Alzheimer's disease.

In a previous study, the researchers had shown that grid cells exhibit altered functioning in people at genetic risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.

However, the test persons did not show any obvious navigation problems. "We assume that they used compensatory mechanisms to find their way," explains Nikolai Axmacher, "presumably via external cues in their surroundings. In Bochum, for example, the winding tower of the Bergbau-Museum can be seen in many places, as it is often visible over the rooftops of other buildings."

In the current study, the team therefore used a computerized navigation task in which the participants couldn't use external landmarks to find their way.

The researchers compared the navigation performance of 202 volunteers without genetic Alzheimer's risk and 65 volunteers with increased genetic risk. The latter had a specific expression of the gene for apolipoprotein E, the APOE-ε4 allele.

Participants with a genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease didn't perform as well as the control group.

An additional group of test persons performed the same task while the researchers recorded their brain activity with functional magnetic resonance imaging.

The objective of this experiment was to find out which brain processes play a role in path integration. The team found grid cell representations in the entorhinal cortex to be specifically associated with navigation without external cues, which highlights the role of this brain region for path integration.

"In this study, we demonstrated a very specific deficit in healthy people with a genetically increased risk for Alzheimer's," concludes Lukas Kunz.

"In the future, such behavioural changes might perhaps help diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier, before any serious symptoms appear." Researchers believe that drug therapies for Alzheimer's disease have so far failed, because the diagnosis is made too late.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Delusions
Delusions are firm beliefs by the person of something that is not logically or practically possible. The cause of delusions is believed to be unrealistic expectation and reasoning of a situation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients