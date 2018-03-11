medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

People with Parkinson's Disease Can Have a Normal Lifespan

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 3, 2018 at 4:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People with Parkinson's disease can have a normal lifespan if the disease does not affect their thinking skills, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurology®.
People with Parkinson's Disease Can Have a Normal Lifespan
People with Parkinson's Disease Can Have a Normal Lifespan

In the past, researchers believed that Parkinson's disease did not affect life expectancy. But recent studies showed a somewhat shorter lifespan. Now a new study suggests that when the disease does not affect thinking skills early on, lifespan is not affected.

"This is good news for many people with Parkinson's and their families," said study author David Bäckström, MD, of Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden.

The study looked at people with Parkinson's disease and other types of parkinsonism, such as multiple system atrophy and progressive supranuclear palsy. People with those two disorders had the shortest life expectancy, with a mortality rate that was more than three times higher than for the general population.

The study involved 182 people who were newly diagnosed with parkinsonism and were followed for up to 13.5 years. Of the participants, 143 had Parkinson's disease, 18 had progressive supranuclear palsy, and 13 had multiple system atrophy. At the start of the study and at least once a year, the participants were tested for Parkinson's symptoms and memory and thinking skills. During the study, 109 of the people died.

People with problems with memory and thinking skills, or mild cognitive impairment, at the beginning of the study, were 2.4 times more likely to die during the study than people who did not have memory and thinking problems.

Bäckström said that assuming that the average age at the start of the study was about 71 for people with Parkinson's disease, the expected survival for people with no mild cognitive impairment was 11.6 years, compared to 8.2 years for those with mild cognitive impairment.

A total of 54 percent of those with Parkinson's disease died during the study, compared to 89 percent of those with progressive supranuclear palsy and 92 percent of those with multiple system atrophy.

Bäckström said that assuming the average age at the start of the study was about 72 for people with all types of parkinsonism, the expected survival for people with Parkinson's disease was 9.6 years and 6.1 years for people with progressive supranuclear palsy and multiple system atrophy.

Other factors early in the disease that were associated with a shorter lifespan were having freezing of gait, where people are briefly unable to walk, and a loss of the sense of smell.

A limitation of the study was that autopsies were used to confirm the diagnoses in only five of the 109 people who died, so there may have been some people who were diagnosed incorrectly.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Motor and Cognitive Effects of Deep Brain Stimulation in Patients with Parkinson's Disease Studied

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) can help improve the quality of life of patients with Parkinson's disease and can help with cognitive processes, like decision-making and response modulation

ADHD Children at Greater Risk of Developing Parkinson's Disease Early

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and possibly its medications may increase the risk of early-onset Parkinson's and Parkinson-like disorders, says study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive