People with Low Muscle Strength More Likely to Die Early

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 27, 2018 at 10:34 AM
People with weaker muscles are 50 percent more likely to die earlier, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.
People with Low Muscle Strength More Likely to Die Early

According to researchers, muscle strength may be an even more important predictor of overall health and longevity than muscle mass.

In addition, hand grip strength specifically has been found to be inversely related to mobility limitations and disability.

However, despite being a relatively simple and cost-effective test, grip strength measurement is not currently part of most routine physicals, they said.

"Maintaining muscle strength throughout life-and especially in later life is extremely important for longevity and aging independently," said lead researcher Kate Duchowny, a post-doctoral student at the University of California-San Francisco.

The study highlights the importance of integrating grip strength measurements into routine care-not just for older adults but even in midlife.

"Having hand grip strength be an integral part of routine care would allow for earlier interventions, which could lead to increased longevity and independence for individuals," said Duchowny.

For the study, the team analyzed data from 8,326 men and women, aged 65 and older.

After adjusting for socio-demographic factors, chronic health conditions and smoking history, the results showed that people with low muscle strength are 50 percent more likely to die earlier.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Power Up All Three Meals With Protein To Improve Muscle Mass in Seniors

Power Up All Three Meals With Protein To Improve Muscle Mass in Seniors

Protein contains amino acids which are essential for muscle building, growth and repair so optimizing intake can help in improving muscle mass.

Keeping Fit Improves Brain Function in Elderly

Keeping Fit Improves Brain Function in Elderly

Increasing muscle strength can help improve brain function in elderly people over 55 years who have with mild cognitive impairment.

Loss of Muscle Strength and Mass Slows Down Walking Speed in Elderly

Loss of Muscle Strength and Mass Slows Down Walking Speed in Elderly

The decline in walking can lead to a less active lifestyle and can lower the 10-year survival rate for people at age 75.

Low Muscle Strength- a Major Cause of ALS

Low Muscle Strength- a Major Cause of ALS

Lowest muscle strength and low blood counts has been identified as a major risk factor for the onset of the neurological disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis(ALS).

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Death Facts Dystonia 

