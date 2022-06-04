People With Epilepsy Live Shorter Lives: Study

Advertisement

"The significantly reduced life expectancy is found both in people who develop epilepsy as a result of an underlying condition, such as brain cancer or stroke and in those who develop epilepsy without an obvious underlying cause," explains Julie Wehrenberg Dreier, who is a senior researcher at the National Centre for Register-based Research at Aarhus University and one of the researchers behind the study.The average reduction in life expectancy was 12 years for men with epilepsy and 11 years for women. Excess mortality is particularly pronounced among people with epilepsy and mental disorders, where life expectancy was on average reduced by up to 16 years.says Jakob Christensen. He is a clinical associate professor at Aarhus University and a consultant at the Department of Neurology at Aarhus University Hospital and is also one of the researchers behind the study.It was possible to conduct the study by utilizing the Danish healthcare registers to follow almost six million Danes, including more than 130,000 people with epilepsy."The large study has enabled detailed analyses of a range of different causes of death and, for the first time, we've been able to estimate the number of years lost due to individual causes of death in people with epilepsy. This is important information as it can be used to target preventive efforts in order to reduce the mortality gap that we currently see in people with epilepsy," says Julie Werenberg Dreier.The results have just been published in the scientific journalAccording to the researchers, the mortality rate among people with epilepsy is due to a wide range of different conditions that cut across virtually all medical specialties. There is therefore a need for a collective effort to reduce mortality.says Jakob Christensen and emphasizes that the results confirm the tendencies that have been shown in a few smaller studies which have estimated reduction in life expectancy in people with epilepsy.Source: Eurekalert