by Iswarya on  June 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People with Diabetes are at Higher Risk of Bone Fractures
Diabetes patients are associated with an increase in both hip and non-vertebral fracture risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Bone.

The research, conducted in collaboration with scientists from Sutter Health, concluded that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of suffering hip and non-vertebral fractures (those not occurring in the spine or skull).

The findings revealed during Diabetes Awareness Week (8-14 June 2020), show people with type 1 diabetes are at greater risk than people with type 2 diabetes. However, insulin use and length of time someone has lived with the condition further increased the risk for people with type 2 diabetes.


Diabetes has a number of widely-known complications. However, this study highlights the impact of the condition on bone health - specifically fractures.

Lead researcher Dr. Tatiane Vilaca, from the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "Diabetes can cause a number of well-known complications including kidney problems, loss of eyesight, problems with your feet and nerve damage. However, until now many people with diabetes and their doctors are unaware that they are also at greater risk of bone fractures.

"We need to raise awareness about the greater risk people with diabetes face to help them to prevent fractures. For example, preventing falls can reduce their risk of fracture.

"Fractures can be very serious, especially in older people. Hip fractures are the most severe as they cause such a high disability. Around 76,000 people in the U.K. suffer a hip fracture every year, and it is thought of as many as 20 percent of people will die within a year of the fracture. Many others don't fully regain mobility, and for many people, it can cause a loss of independence."

One in 15 people in the U.K. has diabetes - a serious condition where your blood glucose level is too high. There are two main types, type 1 - when your body can't make insulin at all and type 2 - when the insulin your body makes either can't work effectively, or you can't produce enough of it.

Professor Richard Eastell, Professor of Bone Metabolism and Director of the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "This important research highlights the urgent need for doctors to evaluate the risk of fracture for patients with diabetes and also to look at potential treatments which may help to reduce that risk.

"We hope that by raising awareness about the greater risk people with diabetes face, bone density and bone strength will become something that doctors assess routinely in patients with the condition in the same way they do currently for other well-known complications."

The research published online in Bone was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Sheffield's School of Health and Related Research (ScHARR) and the University of California.

Steven Cummings, M.D., from Sutter Health, California, said: "Patients with diabetes and the doctors who care for them should be aware of the increased risk of fractures. Patients are encouraged to ask their doctors what to do about that risk, and doctors should assess the risk and consider treatment to reduce that risk."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control
Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietInfantile Cortical HyperostosisDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide