People With Cystic Fibrosis to be Measured for COVID-19 Antibody Levels

Researchers from Queen's University Belfast will measure COVID-19 antibody levels in people with cystic fibrosis.



The research is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (US) over a period of two years.

‘Researchers from Queen's University are going to measure COVID-19 antibody levels in thousands of patients across 17 European countries for a period of two years.’





According to a recent statement,



• The study will be carried out by a team of researchers from the university's Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine (WWIEM).



• Thousands of people with cystic fibrosis are going to get tested for COVID-19 antibody levels.



• The study will cover CF patients across 17 European countries over a period of two years.



• The project will further be running in Canada and the US , making it the largest prospective study in cystic fibrosis.



"This new research project will explore infection and vaccination rates in those with CF and link to important clinical information over time. We can then understand how COVID-19 has impacted this vulnerable population, how long the antibodies last and the risk of future infections," added Dr. Downey.







Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that thickens up body fluids and causes blockage of tubes and ducts of the body. It is anthat occurs due to mutations in a gene called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.