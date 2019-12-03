medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

People with College Education 7 Times More Likely to Follow a Heart-healthy Diet

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 12, 2019 at 12:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highly educated individuals often stick to a heart-healthy diet, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
People with College Education 7 Times More Likely to Follow a Heart-healthy Diet
People with College Education 7 Times More Likely to Follow a Heart-healthy Diet

People with a college education are nearly seven times more likely to adhere to a Mediterranean Diet than people with only a high school education, according to research.

The study also found women are three times more likely than men to follow the Mediterranean diet and people familiar with the diet are four times more likely to adhere to it than those who were not.

"Our findings highlight the importance of patient education," says researcher Benjamin Greiner, OMS III, MPH, a medical student at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. "Finding ways to introduce patients to the Mediterranean diet and guide them through the behavior change process should be a priority for physicians."

The Mediterranean diet, part of a category known as heart-healthy diets, emphasizes increased intake of poultry, fish, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains. It also decreases red meat, processed foods and salt.

A team of researchers says one of the greatest benefits of heart-healthy diets is a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and cardiac events. One study found people who consume a Mediterranean diet were 30 percent less likely to experience a major cardiac event than those on a reduced fat diet.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and has an annual direct economic impact of $272.5 billion. The total costs associated with CVD care comprise 17 percent of the overall national health care expenditures.

Given this finding, researchers said it is concerning that less than one-third of the study participants were familiar with heart-healthy diets. Physician practices with interdisciplinary teams that include nutritionists can be very effective in educating patients about nutrition, researchers noted.

"The good news is this is not an expensive or complicated diet, so patients with limited resources should be able to follow it and significantly improve their health," Greiner says. "While physicians can't change the level of formal education their patients achieve, they can provide crucial information that helps them live longer and healthier."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Eating a Heart-Healthy Diet May be Good for Your Brain

Heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet that highlights vegetables, fruits, and whole grains and minimizes saturated fat may be good for your long-term brain function.

Heart-healthy Diet Can Help You Cut Down Belly Fat

Are you obese? Do you have a larger waistline? A heart-healthy diet can help you reduce belly fat. Eating a diet which is high in fiber and low in saturated fats can help in achieving a healthy weight loss.

Mediterranean Diet Can Cut Heart Disease Risk

Cardiovascular disease risk can be significantly reduced by consuming mediterranean diets.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

What's New on Medindia

Food Choices During Traveling

Health Benefits of Rosemary Herb

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive