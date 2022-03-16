People With Chronic Illness Live Longer and Healthier

The number of healthy years a person lives is, on average, increasing even for people with common chronic conditions, according to a new study published in PLOS Medicine by researchers at Holly Bennett of Newcastle University, UK.
There have been advances in healthcare over recent decades that mean many people with chronic health conditions are living longer.
In the new study, researchers wanted to determine whether this extension to life involves an increase in years with or without disability.
For both healthy people and those with health conditions, the average years of disability-free life expectancy (DFLE) increased from 1991 to 2011. Overall, men gained 4.6 years in life expectancy and 3.7 years in DFLE.
Men with conditions including arthritis, coronary heart disease, stroke, and diabetes gained more years in DFLE than years with disability.
Between 1991 and 2011, women experienced an increase in life expectancy at age 65 years of 2.1 years and an increase in DFLE of 2.0 years.
Similar to men, most improvements in life expectancy for women with long-term conditions were in disability-free years. However, women with cognitive impairment experienced an increase in life expectancy with disability without any improvement in DFLE.
Men with cognitive impairment experienced only a small increase in DFLE with an increase in life expectancy with a disability that was comparable in magnitude.
Therefore, at age 65, the percentage of remaining years of life which were spent disability-free decreased for men with cognitive impairment and women with cognitive impairment.
While these findings are mostly positive, they found an increase in the percentage of remaining years spent with disability for men and women with cognitive impairment.
Given cognitive impairment was also the only long-term condition where prevalence decreased this is a cause for concern and requires further investigation.
Source: Medindia