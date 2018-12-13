medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

People Who Practise Meditation Tend To Learn Quickly From Failures

by Rishika Gupta on  December 13, 2018 at 11:39 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The whole act of Meditation adapts the brain to respond better to feedback, this exact effect is being demonstrated in this study.
People Who Practise Meditation Tend To Learn Quickly From Failures
People Who Practise Meditation Tend To Learn Quickly From Failures

In a new study in the Journal of Cognitive, Affective & Behavioral Neuroscience researchers from the University of Surrey have discovered a link between meditation and how individuals respond to feedback.

Participants in the study, a mixture of experienced, novice and non-meditators, were trained to select images associated with a reward. Each pair of images had varying probabilities of a reward, e.g. images that result in a reward 80 percent of the time versus those that result in a reward 20 percent of the time. Participants eventually learned to select the pairing with the higher outcome.

Researchers found that participants who meditated were more successful in selecting high-probability pairings indicating a tendency to learn from positive outcomes, compared to non - meditators who learned the pattern via low-probability pairings suggesting a tendency to learn from negative outcomes.

During the study participants were connected to an EEG, a non-invasive method that records electrical patterns in the brain. Results from the EEG found that while all three groups responded similarly to positive feedback, the neurological response to negative feedback was highest in the non-meditation group, followed by the novice group and then by the experienced meditation group.

These results indicate that the brains of meditators are less affected by negative feedback and that this may be a result of altered dopamine levels caused by meditation.

Previous studies in this field on patients with Parkinson's disease, where dopamine levels are severely reduced, have shown that the compound affects how people respond to feedback, indicating that dopamine is integral to how we learn and process information.

The present study suggests that meditation may present a way to affect levels of dopamine in the brain and the way humans deal with positive and negative feedback.

Paul Knytl, lead author and Ph.D. candidate in psychology at the University of Surrey, said: "Humans have been meditating for over 2000 years, but the neural mechanisms of this practice are still relatively unknown. These findings demonstrate that, on a deep level, meditators respond to feedback in a more even-handed way than non-meditators, which may help to explain some of the psychological benefits they experience from the practice."

Bertram Opitz, Professor in Neuroimaging and Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Surrey, said: "Meditation is a powerful tool for the body and the mind; it can reduce stress and improve immune function. What we have found is that it can also impact on how we receive feedback, i.e., if we quickly learn from our mistakes or if we need to keep making them before we find the right answer.

"If it is the latter this can impact how individuals perform in the workplace or classroom. Such individuals may benefit from meditation to increase their productivity or prevent them from falling behind in their studies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Mindfulness Meditation may Improve Mood

Six-week mindfulness-meditation training program was found to improve mood states such as worry, anxiety, anger, self-criticism, and life dissatisfaction.

Practice This Form of Meditation to Improve Your Emotional Intelligence at Work Place

Transcendental meditation is a form of silent mantra meditation that can Boost your Emotional Intelligence and reduce your stress levels in the workplace.

Effects of Different Meditation-based Stress Reduction Practices on Brain Function Studied

Mindfulness meditation and relaxation response have different effects on brain function, revealed study.

Meditation, Yoga can Improve Mental Skills

Meditation and breath-focused practices, such as pranayama, can work like fertiliser for the brain, strengthening our ability to focus on tasks.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

Simple Ways to Stay Fit

Have breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper -follow simple dietary principles to keep fit and avoid illness. Good health is intrinsically related to a healthy diet.

Techniques for Stress Relief

Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the equilibrium in which our nervous system is capable of performing better, it becomes troublesome.

More News on:

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Healthy Living Simple Ways to Stay Fit Techniques for Stress Relief 

What's New on Medindia

Radioisotope Scan

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive