by Colleen Fleiss on  August 23, 2020 at 11:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

People Who Disgust Bugs Adopt Better COVID-19 Hygiene, Says Study
Strong feelings of germ aversion and pathogen disgust were found to be associated with concern about COVID-19 and preventive behavior, revealed University of Connecticut researchers.

"When we feel disgust towards something, our behavioural response is to avoid it and get away from it, but people vary in their experience of disgust," said Natalie J. Shook, principal investigator for the study.

Empowering Better Health

Shook and her team asked study participants about their overall concerns about Covid-19 and about how often they engaged in preventative health behaviors like physical distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding touching their face, wearing a face mask, and cleaning and disinfecting.


"What we found in our data set was that the most consistent predictors of concern about Covid and then engagement in preventative health behaviors are actually those psychological disease avoidance factors," Shook said in a paper published in the journal PLOS ONE.

More than factors like age, perceived risk, or political stance, individuals who indicated strong feelings of germ aversion and pathogen disgust also reported greater concern for Covid-19 and increased participation in preventive behaviors.

The researchers also found that the people most likely to be impacted by the virus are not necessarily those most likely to be engaging in preventative behaviours.

"Older participants reported more concern about Covid, which makes sense as they're at higher risk," Shook said.

Individuals with higher incomes were associated with more engagement in physical distancing and cleaning behaviors, but they would also have greater access to resources -- like cleaning supplies -- and the potential to work from home because of their socio-economic status.

Recent illness and general perceived health were also linked with many preventive health behaviors, though the individual reasons could vary, from motivations to prevent others from becoming ill to greater awareness due to a recent illness.

The findings identify a variety of characteristics that may place individuals at risk for contracting and spreading disease during a pandemic, according to researchers.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases Surpass 23 Million Globally
Globally, COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, revealed the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Focus on Handwashing to Slow Down an Epidemic
Improving the rates of handwashing by travelers passing through just 10 of the world's leading airports may significantly decrease the spread of many infectious diseases, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Handwashing Robot Helps Schoolkids Break Bad Habits
New handwashing robot encourages kids to wash their hands and has helped pupils at a remote Indian primary school take a fresh approach to hygiene.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Vector-Borne Diseases
Vector-borne diseases are infectious diseases or illness transmitted through insects such as mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, and bugs. Vectors can be either biological carriers or mechanical carriers.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Vector-Borne DiseasesCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake