People Who Consume Chili Pepper may Live Longer
People who eat chili pepper may live longer and may have a significantly decreased risk of dying from heart disease or cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020.

To investigate chili pepper effects on all-cause and heart disease death, researchers selected 4,729 studies from five leading global health databases. Their final analysis involves four extensive studies that included health outcomes for members with data on chili pepper consumption.

The health and dietary reports of more than 570,000 people in the United States, China, Italy, and Iran were used to compare the outcomes of those who consume chili pepper to those who rarely or never consume chili pepper. Compared to people who rarely or never ate chili pepper, the study found that people who ate chili pepper had:


  • a 26 percent relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality;
  • a 23 percent relative reduction in cancer mortality; and
  • a 25 percent relative reduction in all-cause mortality.

"We were surprised to see that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili pepper was linked to an overall risk-reduction of all causes, heart disease, and cancer death. It highlights that dietary factors could play an essential role in overall health," stated senior author Bo Xu, M.D., cardiologist.



