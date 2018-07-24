medindia
People Interacting More With Near Ones, Despite Digital Revolution: Survey

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 24, 2018 at 1:26 AM Lifestyle News
Even when people have well-connected social networks including Skype, WhatsApp beyond their home cities, they are still most frequently interacting with people who stay closer to them, found study published in International Journal of Digital Earth.
People Interacting More With Near Ones, Despite Digital Revolution: Survey

Even when people have well-connected social networks beyond their home cities, they are still most frequently interacting with people who stay closer to them, the study found.

With the rise of the Internet and the new era of globalisation, some have argued that the world is flat -- geography is dead.

"But we disagree with that," said one of the lead researchers Ming-Hsiang Tsou, Professor at San Diego State University in the US.

Tsou noted that even with shipments, regional supply still influences availability and expedience of a delivery.

"The concept of distance is not dissolved, but it has shifted. Now it is more about probability: What is the likelihood, because of distance, that your followers will be your friends in real life?"

If they do not live very close, highly unlikely, Tsou said.

The findings are based on an expansive, 16-month study of more than 51 million geo-tagged tweets generated by more than 1.7 million Twitter users across the US.

With the massive database of tweets prepared for analysis, the team considered three main issues: how people followed one another, the awareness they had of the cities of their followers and whether they travelled to cities where their followers were located.

To compare interactions online versus those in real space, the team studied origins and travel destinations of Twitter users, producing detailed data maps to easily visualise findings.

Of note, the team found that Twitter users averaged 90 per cent of their tweets in a single city during the 16-month study period -- most often their home city.

In real space, and despite some variation, the team also found that users in all states tended to follow others and have followers well beyond their immediate geographic region - often nationwide.

However, according to the study, people are far less likely to have strong awareness of or even give mention to the cities of their faraway followers.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Social Bonding Helps Come Out of Depression: Study

Social Bonding Helps Come Out of Depression: Study

A new study has revealed that those who suffer from depression can tread the path of recovery and also avoid relapse if they make strong connections with a social group and make new friends.

Specific Part Of The Brain Activated When Learning To Help Others

Specific Part Of The Brain Activated When Learning To Help Others

Brain center lights up more when people with higher levels of empathy learn to do good for others.

What Makes You A Social Networking Addict?

What Makes You A Social Networking Addict?

A combination of personality traits can impact the likelihood of developing an addiction to social networks.

Impulsive Use of Social Networking Sites may Cause Brain Imbalance

Impulsive Use of Social Networking Sites may Cause Brain Imbalance

When there is an imbalance between two cognitive-behavioural systems in the human brain, there is a higher rate of problematic use of social networking sites.

