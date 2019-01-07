medindia

People Born with One Ventricle Survive But, Face Challenges in Quality, Length of Life

by Iswarya on  July 1, 2019 at 3:34 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fontan procedure has enabled more people born with only one ventricle to survive into adulthood, but the unique circulatory system requires continued lifelong medical care, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association.
People Born with One Ventricle Survive But, Face Challenges in Quality, Length of Life
People Born with One Ventricle Survive But, Face Challenges in Quality, Length of Life

A new scientific statement summarizes the current state of knowledge on Fontan circulation and how best to care for these unique patients.

Show Full Article

There are two ventricles in a normal heart - one pumps blood to the lungs, and the other pumps blood to the rest of the body. In children born with only one ventricle, a surgical procedure (the Fontan procedure) diverts blood returning from the veins directly to the main pulmonary artery leading to the lungs, instead of being pumped from the heart.

Typically, people with Fontan circulation have chronically elevated pressure in their veins and less blood being pumped out of their heart. This can lead to circulatory failure because when the heart pumps less efficiently, it is not able to provide enough oxygen to the cells in the body. Also, these patients often experience ventricular dysfunction, heart failure, heart rhythm disturbances and problems with their liver, kidneys, bones, and other organ systems.

The statement provides recommendations for follow-up care for patients with Fontan circulation, including guidance on strategies for maintaining the health of the heart and organs through "surveillance testing" - routine, systematic evaluation of both cardiovascular and other organs affected by Fontan circulation.

Gaps in knowledge and areas for future investigation are also highlighted, to lay the groundwork for creating a normal quality and duration of life for these unique individuals. "We need more research into the basic biology of single ventricle hearts and whether the damage to other organ systems, such as kidneys, liver, and brain can be mitigated or reversed," said writing group chair Jack Rychik, M.D., Robert and Dolores Harrington endowed chair in cardiology and Professor of Pediatrics, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Although life expectancy for people born with one ventricle is lower than average, people with Fontan circulation can live a rich and fulfilling life.

"We are entering a new phase in the management of patients born with one ventricle. Provided that patients undergo regular follow-up with their healthcare provider, adopt a healthy lifestyle and are encouraged to participate in investigational clinical protocols and research, healthcare providers and patients can share an optimistic and hopeful view for a brighter future," Rychik said.

The worldwide population of patients with Fontan circulation grew to an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 patients in 2018, with 40% of patients aged 18 years or older.

"Patients with Fontan circulation are going to consume an ever-increasing amount of resources as they grow in number and age into adult life. Healthcare providers, both pediatric and adult, will need to increase their understanding and knowledge of this unique cardiovascular condition to maintain and improve their quality of life," Rychik said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Heart Patients May Indicate a Risk of Liver Disease After Fontan Surgery

Heart patients who undergo Fontan surgery are at a risk of developing liver disease, reveals study.

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Transposition of Great Vessels

It is a defect that occurs at the time of birth where the vessels of the heart arise from inappropriate ventricles hindering the oxygen supply to the blood.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Transposition of Great Vessels Fontan Procedure 

What's New on Medindia

Plasma Treatment for Hair Loss

Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

Diet During Jaundice
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive