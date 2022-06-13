About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

People are Smarter Eaters: Here's Why

by Hannah Joy on June 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM
Font : A-A+

People are Smarter Eaters: Here's Why

Humans are smart eaters, as they consciously moderate the size of energy-rich meals they eat, reveals a new study.

The findings, led by the University of Bristol, revisit the long-held belief that humans are insensitive to the energy content of the foods they consume and are therefore prone to eating the same amount of food (in weight) regardless of whether it is energy-rich or energy-poor.

Options for Smart Eating Disorder Through Targeted Services

Options for Smart Eating Disorder Through Targeted Services


With escalating rates of anorexia nervosa — an eating disorder, experts are examining the efficiency and availability of treatment options in Australia's health system.
Advertisement


The study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, is especially significant as it challenges a common view among researchers that people are apt to overconsume high-energy foods.

This idea stems from previous studies which manipulated the energy content of foods or meals to create low- and high-energy versions. In those studies, people were not told whether they were eating a low- or a high-energy version, and findings showed they tended to eat meals of the same weight, resulting in greater calorie intake with the high-energy version.
Fussy Eating: All You Need to Know

Fussy Eating: All You Need to Know


Fussy eating habits of children can be challenging but continue to make healthy food and with time, your child's appetite and eating behaviors will evolve.
Advertisement

"For years we've believed that humans mindlessly overeat energy-rich meals. Remarkably, this study indicates a degree of nutritional intelligence whereby humans manage to adjust the amount they consume of high-energy-density options," said lead author Annika Flynn, Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Behavior at the University of Bristol.

Rather than artificially manipulating the calories in single foods, this study looked at data from a trial using a normal, everyday meal with different energy densities, such as a chicken salad sandwich with fig roll biscuits or porridge with blueberries and almonds. The trial involved 20 healthy adults who temporarily lived in a hospital ward where they were served a variety of meals for four weeks.

Human Eating Behavior

The team of international researchers, including leading experts in diet and metabolism from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, calculated the calories, grams, and energy density (calories per gram) for every meal each participant consumed.

The results demonstrated that meal calorie intake increased with energy density in energy-poor meals as previous observations with artificially manipulated foods also found. However, surprisingly, with greater energy density a turning point was observed whereby people start to respond to increases in calories by reducing the size of the meals they consume. This suggests a previously unrecognized sensitivity to the energy content of the meals people were eating.

As this finding was based on data from a small, highly-controlled trial, the researchers went on to see if this pattern remained when participants lived freely, choosing their own meals. Using data from the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey, researchers again found meal calorie intake increased with energy density in meals that were energy-poor and then decreased in energy-rich meals. Importantly, for this turning point pattern to occur, participants would have needed to consume smaller meals, by weight, of the more energy-rich meals.

Annika said: "For instance, people ate smaller portions of a creamy cheese pasta dish, which is an energy-rich meal, than a salad with lots of different vegetables which is relatively energy-poor."

This research sheds new light on human eating behavior, specifically an apparent subtle sensitivity to calories in energy-rich meals.

Co-author Jeff Brunstrom, Professor of Experimental Psychology, said: "This research gives added weight to the idea humans aren't passive overeaters after all, but show the discerning ability to moderate how much of an energy-rich meal they consume.

"This work is particularly exciting as it reveals a hidden complexity to how humans interact with modern energy-rich foods, something we've been referring to as 'nutritional intelligence'. What this tells us is we don't seem to passively overconsume these foods and so the reason why they are associated with obesity is more nuanced than previously thought. For now, at least this offers a new perspective on a longstanding issue and it opens the door to a range of important new questions and avenues for future research."



Source: Eurekalert
Eating Healthy Can Help ADHD Kids Fight Inattention

Eating Healthy Can Help ADHD Kids Fight Inattention


Consuming fruits and vegetables may benefit kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and lower inattention issues.
Advertisement

Blocking an Antibody Proves Effective in Treating Severe COVID-19

Blocking an Antibody Proves Effective in Treating Severe COVID-19


The pathogenesis of cytokine release storm and severity of COVID-19 can be alleviated by blocking the signaling of proinflammatory cytokine IL-6. IL-6 promotes the formation of blood clots with the help of protein PAI-1, especially in the lungs causing severe pneumonia.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Daily Calorie Requirements Drug Side Effects Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close