People Aged Around 30-40 Years Coming With New-Found Cardiovascular Problems
Respiratory disorders caused by COVID-19 have taken a centre-stage during the pandemic, obscuring the other flourishing health issues, particularly cardiovascular disorders (CVDs).

The incidences of worsening heart problems are being highlighted by medical experts. A worrying trend is being noticed where patients, coming with new-found CVD aged between 30 and 40 while the majority hails from metro cities.

"We are observing a notable shift in the trend of CVDs where people in their 30-40s are getting heart attacks and other cardiac problems, from metros like Delhi and Mumbai," says Dr Partap Chauhan, Director at Jiva Ayurveda, a leading Ayurvedic telemedicine organization in India.


"We had the maximum number of cases from the Maharashtra region (150+ cases), followed by Delhi (200+ cases), Uttar Pradesh (300+ cases) and Haryana (110+ cases), of which around 1,000 were males and 480 were females," he added.

It can be noticed that most of these cases also had an observable trend in co-morbidity. The doctors consulted 670 cases for hypertension, followed by 216 cases of hypercholesterolemia and 174 cases of hridroga (other heart diseases).

On estimation, more cases related to cardiovascular problems have increased by 50 percent.

According to Chauhan, before lockdown, the doctors had consulted 748 cases for cardiovascular diseases, during the complete lockdown, they got 322 cases of CVDs and post-lockdown, the doctors have consulted around 776 cases through telemedicine centre and clinics.

Emotional factors such as isolation, loss of employment, financial dilemmas and the emotional burden of being away from family members or bereavement have made matters worse.

The psychological effects such as loneliness, stress, anxiety, isolation, unemployment fear and economic burden of the pandemic combined with other lifestyle factors like smoking and drinking, irregular eating habits, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity may increase CVD cases during the pandemic.

Stress, bad diet, and emotional turmoil is taking a toll on the heart. Chauhan said that adopting a healthy lifestyle, and adding yoga and herbs in your daily routine can help.

"Over a period, it becomes weak and coupled with incorrect lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking alcohol or eating junk food, the already high risk of developing heart diseases goes up. Practising yoga and pranayama could reduce stress levels. A gentle head massage or full body massage with oil relieves tension and reduces the load on your heart. Switch off highly charged TV broadcasts if it is causing you stress. Spend time cultivating what makes you happy, healthy and gives you peace," he advised.



