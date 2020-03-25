People Affected by Humanitarian Crises are Vulnerable to COVID-19

‘Over 168 million people across 50 countries are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2020.’

"The World Health Organization's basic protective measures against COVID-19, include washing your hands frequently; yet, access to soap and clean water is not typically an option for people living in humanitarian crises," explains lead author Danielle M. Poole, a Neukom fellow in the department of geography at Dartmouth. "These are populations that do not have adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) tools."Past research however, has demonstrated how making soap available to households in humanitarian settings can increase handwashing by 30 percent."Regarding COVID-19, maintaining social distancing or one meter (three feet) from someone coughing or sneezing may also prove challenging for crises-affected populations, who typically live in overcrowded conditions," added Poole. "With overcrowded living conditions, separating the exposed from the healthy and creating spaces for quarantine will also be especially difficult without critical humanitarian assistance."To prepare for COVID-19 in humanitarian crisis areas, the co-authors call on national governments and international organizations to develop mitigation strategies and draw on best global practices from evidence-based approaches to fighting respiratory viruses.Danielle Poole is available for comment at dani.poole@dartmouth.edu. She has observed the complexities of addressing public health in a humanitarian crisis, as she spent time the past four years leading research to improve health among displaced populations in a refugee camp and urban settings in Greece, Kenya, Italy, and Turkey.Source: Eurekalert