Penguins as Pollution Trackers: PFAS Detected in Remote Patagonia

PFAS chemicals can reach even the most remote regions like Patagonia. In a recent study, 54 Magellanic penguins helped track pollution during breeding seasons.
Wondering how penguins detect environmental pollution? Penguins living along Argentina’s Patagonian coast act as natural monitors, using small leg bands to detect chemicals in their surroundings, according to a new study from the University of California, Davis, and the State University of New York at Buffalo. The findings of the study are published in the journal Earth: Environmental Sustainability (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Penguins as Sentinel Species for Monitoring Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS): Evaluation of Silicone Passive Samplers as a Non-Invasive Tool
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Tracking Pollution with PenguinsFor the proof-of-concept study, UC Davis scientists outfitted 54 Magellanic penguins with silicone passive samplers placed gently around their legs for a few days during the 2022-24 breeding seasons. The sensors safely absorbed chemicals from the water, air and surfaces the penguins encountered while the unwitting “toxicologists” foraged to feed their chicks.
PFAS Found in 90% of Penguin SensorsOnce retrieved, the samplers were sent to University at Buffalo-SUNY for testing, which revealed that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — often called “forever chemicals” — were detected in more than 90% of the bands, even in this remote region.
“The only way we’ve had of measuring pollutant exposure in the past is by getting blood samples or feathers,” said co-corresponding author Ralph Vanstreels, a wildlife veterinarian with the Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center within the UC Davis Weill School of Veterinary Medicine. “It’s exciting to have something that is only minimally invasive. The penguins are choosing the sample sites for us and letting us know where it’s important to monitor more deeply. As the animals go about their business, they’re telling us a lot about the environment they’re experiencing.”
Testing revealed a mixture of older legacy pollutants, as well as chemicals that replaced phased-out PFAS.
“By using a non invasive sampling approach, we were able to detect a shift from legacy PFAS to newer replacement chemicals in the penguins’ environment over time,” said senior author Diana Aga, a SUNY distinguished professor in the Department of Chemistry at University at Buffalo. “The presence of GenX and other replacement PFAS — chemicals typically associated with nearby industrial sources — shows that these compounds are not staying local but are reaching even the most remote ecosystems. This raises important concerns that newer PFAS, despite being designed as safer alternatives, are still persistent enough to spread globally and pose exposure risks to wildlife.”
Penguins as Bio-Sentinels: Protecting Oceans Through ScienceThe study provides an efficient, practical means of tracking the locations and times of chemical exposure, particularly in hard-to-sample aquatic environments. The authors envision the method being used to identify pollution exposure from oil spills, shipwrecks and other industrial sources.
“Moving forward, we’d like to increase our environmental detectives by expanding to different species,” Vanstreels said, adding that they next plan to test the method on cormorants, which can dive to depths of more than 250 feet.
“By turning penguins into sentinels of their environment, we have a powerful new way to communicate issues relevant for wildlife health and more broadly for the conservation of marine species and our oceans,” said coauthor Marcela Uhart, director of the Latin America Program within the UC Davis Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center.
Reference:
- Penguins as Sentinel Species for Monitoring Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS): Evaluation of Silicone Passive Samplers as a Non-Invasive Tool - (https://www.sciltp.com/journals/eesus/articles/2603003293)
Source-Eurekalert