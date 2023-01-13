Pediatric Disease Modeling for Long COVID-19

Using a holistic approach, researchers will investigate how early inflammatory and tissue responses can predict long-term health consequences of COVID-19 in kids.



People infected with SARS-CoV-2 typically recover within a few days or weeks. However some individuals have long-term effects that persist for multiple weeks, months, or even years, known as long COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

COVID-19 and Children

While considerable efforts have gone into understanding how COVID-19 affects the body in adults, much less is known about how the virus affects children, and how those effects manifest into long-term health consequences of the infection, said the FDA.