Medindia
Pediatric Disease Modeling for Long COVID-19

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM
Using a holistic approach, researchers will investigate how early inflammatory and tissue responses can predict long-term health consequences of COVID-19 in kids.

People infected with SARS-CoV-2 typically recover within a few days or weeks. However some individuals have long-term effects that persist for multiple weeks, months, or even years, known as long COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

COVID-19 and Children

While considerable efforts have gone into understanding how COVID-19 affects the body in adults, much less is known about how the virus affects children, and how those effects manifest into long-term health consequences of the infection, said the FDA.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
The project also seeks to identify potential biomarkers that correlate to a COVID-19-specific inflammatory and tissue damage disease signature during the disease course, said the FDA.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection


A novel association between age-related macular degeneration and COVID-19, and variants in the PDGFB gene, have been identified by researchers.
COVID-19 Vaccinations Used Before Infection Diminish Omicron Transmission

COVID-19 Vaccinations Used Before Infection Diminish Omicron Transmission


Prisons found that recent vaccination and boosters reduce infectiousness, but infection risk remains high.
