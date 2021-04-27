Pediatric Diabetes Complications Rise During COVID

During the COVID pandemic a higher number of kids with type 2 diabetes have faced severe complications, revealed study from Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).



"DKA happens when insulin levels in the blood drop too low for too long," said lead author Lily Chao, Interim Medical Diabetes Director at CHLA.

‘There has been a surge of children with life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) -- a severe complication of Type-2 diabetes -- during the COVID pandemic.’





While cases of DKA in children was very few, the doctor at CHLA began seeing a spike in cases since March 2020.



"There is definitely a link between Covid-19 and diabetes," said Senta Georgia, an investigator in The Saban Research Institute of CHLA.



"We don't know whether SARS-CoV-2 infects insulin-secreting cells in the pancreas. There are some reports of a link between Covid-19 and diabetes in adults, but no paediatric studies have been published to date," Georgia added.



This process, she said, causes dangerously high levels of acids in the blood. If untreated, this can lead to cerebral oedema, coma, or even death. "Kids are coming in with dehydration and DKA. But DKA is preventable and reversible if we treat it early and appropriately," Chao noted.

"Insulin helps the body utilise glucose. So when there's not enough insulin, the body starts breaking down fat as a source of energy," she added.