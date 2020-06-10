by Iswarya on  October 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Peanut and Nut Allergies Among Children Spike During Halloween and Easter
Anaphylaxis risk induced by peanut and tree-nut is higher among children during Halloween and Easter, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The study, led by a research team from the Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre (MCH-MUHC), discovered that most were previously unknown allergies, calling for increased awareness.

It is not clearly established whether the risk of anaphylaxis induced by peanuts or tree nuts in kids increases at particular times of the year. Hence, the study aimed to assess the risk of peanut-and tree-nut-induced anaphylaxis during specific cultural holidays in Canadian children.


"Identifying certain times linked to an increased risk of anaphylaxis, a serious and life-threatening allergic reaction could help to increase community awareness, support, and vigilance," states Melanie Leung, a fourth-year medical student and Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, an immunologist and pediatric allergist and scientist at the Research Institute of the MUHC, with coauthors. "This information could help identify the best timing for public awareness campaigns to prevent allergic reactions."

Researchers compared anaphylaxis at Halloween, Easter, Christmas, Chinese New Year, Diwali, and Eid al-Adha.

The study collected data from 1,390 patients visiting participating in pediatric emergency departments between 2011 and 2020 in 4 Canadian provinces: Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The average age of patients was 5.4 years, and 62 percent were boys.

The study found an increased risk of anaphylaxis induced by unknown nuts and peanuts during Halloween and Easter among the kids. For peanut-triggered anaphylaxis, the daily average of anaphylaxis cases increased by 85 percent during Halloween and 60 percent during Easter, than the rest of the year. However, researchers did not notice an increase at Diwali, Chinese New Year, Christmas, or Eid al-Adha.

Educational tools are required to increase awareness and vigilance to reduce the risk of anaphylaxis induced by peanuts and tree nuts in kids during these holidays.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anaphylaxis
Anaphylaxis, the acute life-threatening allergic reaction caused by insect bites or eating certain foods, requires immediate emergency treatment as it can be fatal.
READ MORE
New Therapeutic Target For Severe Allergic Reactions Identified
A motor protein Kinesis-1 that controls the release of inflammatory factors that triggers fatal allergic reactions has been identified.
READ MORE
Parents of Food-allergic Kids Advised Not To Pass Their Anxiety Down To Kids
Difficulties faced by parents of children with food allergies of not transferring their own anxieties to their children were briefly discussed by a group of allergists.
READ MORE
New Insights into Peanut Allergy Severity Discovered
Peanut allergy varies widely in severity and is the leading cause of fatal food-related anaphylaxis. Scientists have identified novel genes associated with the severity of peanut allergy, as well as ways in which these genes interact with other ...
READ MORE
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.
READ MORE
Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine
Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.
READ MORE
Flat Belly Foods
Confused between different diet plans? Grab these amazing foods to cut the belly fat. Read on…
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Peanuts
When eating peanuts, it is important to be aware of the calories in peanuts. There are many health benefits of peanuts. Hence, consuming them in moderation is important for good health.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Walnuts
Walnut, the world’s healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.
READ MORE
Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes
Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsTypes of Food AllergiesNails - Health and DiseaseChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyFlat Belly FoodsHealth Benefits of WalnutsTop Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home RecipesHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealth Benefits of PeanutsChristmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine