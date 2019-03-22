Peripheral artery disease(PAD) patients were found to have low Omega-3 index compared to those without this disease, according to new research published in Lipids.

PDA Patients Found Deficient in Omega-3

‘Minute reduction in Omega-3 Index found to increase the risk peripheral artery disease. Omega- 3 helps to lower inflammatory burden, warding off the development of PAD.’

PAD is a disease that affects the blood vessels outside the heart and brain. Evidence from other studies suggests that omega-3s affect many steps of the atherosclerotic process. More specifically, they improve endothelial function; promote vasodilatation through relaxation of smooth muscle cells; exert antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antithrombotic actions; delay development of plaques and increase their stability; and decrease wall stiffening.Because PAD is essentially atherosclerosis of the leg arteries, researchers in this study believe that patients with PAD may have an omega-3 fatty acid deficiency.To study the relationship between the Omega-3 Index and PAD, the investigators compared the Omega-3 Index in 145 patients with PAD to 34 controls without PAD.They found that the Omega-3 Index was significantly lower in the PAD patients than the controls (5% vs 6%). When they controlled for other patient characteristics that might have influenced these findings (like age, smoking, blood pressure, diabetes, drugs, etc.), the Omega-3 Index was still lower in the cases vs. the controls.In the final analysis, for every 1% unit reduction in the Omega-3 Index, the odds of being a PAD patient increased by 39%, and for every additional pack-year of smoking the odds of being a PAD case increased by 4%."It is likely that the lower inflammatory burden associated with a higher Omega-3 Index may be part of the explanation for these results," said Bill Harris, Ph.D., one of the study's authors. "Whether long-term use of omega-3 supplements and/or increased consumption of oily fish could prevent the development of PAD should be examined in future studies."Source: Eurekalert