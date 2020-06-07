by Iswarya on  July 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM Lifestyle News
Pay Close Attention to Food-borne Illness During Monsoon Season
Monsoon is here, and so is the food-borne illness. Hence pay attention to the illness as they pose a grave danger to health.

It may be due to the consumption of contaminated food or water that has high amounts of bacteria, viruses or other pathogens.

Generally mild in nature, if treated in time, these food-borne illnesses predominantly last for two to three days. Depending on the prognosis, a person may require to be hospitalized. People who are the most susceptible to these diseases usually include elderly people, pregnant women or lactating mothers, children and those who are immunosuppressed with chronic illnesses like cancer, renal and liver diseases; she points out.


If you experience a food-borne illness, it usually does not go undetected; depending on the actual source of infection, symptoms may vary. The expert lists down some of the common symptoms associated with food-borne illnesses: Abdominal pain or cramps, Vomiting, Nausea, Diarrhoea, Weakness, Mild fever.

Seek your physician's aid should you experience any of the above; it ''s best not to self-diagnose and treat. If you do have a bout of food poisoning, one of the essential factors is to stay well hydrated at all times. Dr. Sharma suggests a few other home care tips:

Drink plenty of fluids - boiled water, Coconut, or fresh fruit juice. ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) is also a good option which helps restore electrolytes.

For medication that has been prescribed, it is best to follow the advice and routine as per your doctor's prescription

Make a note of your urine output; your urine should be light, clear and at regular intervals

For food consumption, it is best to have a bland and low-fat diet; include Bananas, rice, boiled or steamed veggies, toast or light vegetable soups Avoid any food with spices or hard to digest fried foods

If you experience persistent vomiting and Diarrhoea for over two days, dark or bloody stool, fever of over 101 F, dizziness or unbearable stomach ache, severe dehydration (dryness in the mouth) or poor urine output - immediate medical care should be sought!

PREVENTION

Pathogens and bacteria are found on almost every food source. Foods that are consumed raw are the biggest triggers of food poisoning. Here are a few steps to prevent any sort of food-borne illness or poisoning:

Cleanliness is the golden key to overall food safety and health - always practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with a mild antiseptic soap before cooking and before eating food

Drink boiled or filtered water only

Ensure that meat and eggs are well cooked; avoid foods that are raw or undercooked

Wash your meat and vegetables thoroughly before cooking

Since fruits are eaten as is, wash them well and remove the outer skin before consuming

Roll up clothing, remove any jewelry and tie back long hair while handling food

Rinse used dishes properly

Temperature is of prime importance in food safety - refrigerated food should be heated well before consumption.

Source: IANS

