Pay Close Attention to Food-borne Illness During Monsoon Season

If you experience a food-borne illness, it usually does not go undetected; depending on the actual source of infection, symptoms may vary. The expert lists down some of the common symptoms associated with food-borne illnesses: Abdominal pain or cramps, Vomiting, Nausea, Diarrhoea, Weakness, Mild fever.Seek your physician's aid should you experience any of the above; it ''s best not to self-diagnose and treat. If you do have a bout of food poisoning, one of the essential factors is to stay well hydrated at all times. Dr. Sharma suggests a few other home care tips:Drink plenty of fluids - boiled water, Coconut, or fresh fruit juice. ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) is also a good option which helps restore electrolytes.For medication that has been prescribed, it is best to follow the advice and routine as per your doctor's prescriptionMake a note of your urine output; your urine should be light, clear and at regular intervalsFor food consumption, it is best to have a bland and low-fat diet; include Bananas, rice, boiled or steamed veggies, toast or light vegetable soups Avoid any food with spices or hard to digest fried foodsIf you experience persistent vomiting and Diarrhoea for over two days, dark or bloody stool, fever of over 101 F, dizziness or unbearable stomach ache, severe dehydration (dryness in the mouth) or poor urine output - immediate medical care should be sought!PREVENTIONPathogens and bacteria are found on almost every food source. Foods that are consumed raw are the biggest triggers of food poisoning. Here are a few steps to prevent any sort of food-borne illness or poisoning:Cleanliness is the golden key to overall food safety and health - always practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with a mild antiseptic soap before cooking and before eating foodDrink boiled or filtered water onlyEnsure that meat and eggs are well cooked; avoid foods that are raw or undercookedWash your meat and vegetables thoroughly before cookingSince fruits are eaten as is, wash them well and remove the outer skin before consumingRoll up clothing, remove any jewelry and tie back long hair while handling foodRinse used dishes properlyTemperature is of prime importance in food safety - refrigerated food should be heated well before consumption.Source: IANS