by Angela Mohan on  October 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Patterns of Physical Activity, Sleep in Arthritis Adults
24-hour physical activity and sleep patterns among patients with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and knee osteoarthritis were published in Arthritis Care & Research.

In the 172-participant study, four profiles were apparent with differences characterized by variations in time spent sleeping (High and Low sleepers), non-ambulatory activities (High Sitters), and ambulatory activities (Balanced Activity).

Younger age, not having a job that involved a lot of sitting, and having outside walking as a habit were each associated with Balanced Activity relative to High Sitters.


Considering these profiles may be useful in efforts to help individuals with arthritis modify their activity or sleep behaviors.

"We all live our daily lives over 24 hours, and our study found that people with arthritis are likely to have one of four distinctly different patterns for how they allocate time in sleep and a variety of activities throughout their day," said lead author Lynne Feehan, PT, PhD, Department of Physical Therapy, University of British Columbia.

"This suggests that a one-size-fits-all approach to supporting people with arthritis to modify their daily sleep or physical activity choices may not be appropriate."

Alison Hoens a patient partner on this study, noted, "As a patient living with rheumatoid arthritis and as a physical therapist, the findings of this study resonate strongly with me. The recognition that patients, even with similar diagnoses, are 'not all the same' speaks to the potential of tailoring support from healthcare providers to encourage healthy sleep, rest, and activity that align with a patient's habits and needs."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.
READ MORE
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

SnoringOsteoarthritisSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderOligoarthritisSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomnia