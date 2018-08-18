medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Patients With Healthcare-associated Infections Suffer Social, Emotional Pain: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2018 at 1:06 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Concerns about interaction with healthcare providers (HCP) or restriction to healthcare treatment were particularly prominent among patients with infections caused by resistant organisms, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) or Extended-Spectrum Beta-lactamases (ESBL), stated systematic review published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
Patients With Healthcare-associated Infections Suffer Social, Emotional Pain: Study
Patients With Healthcare-associated Infections Suffer Social, Emotional Pain: Study

To properly address patients' needs and concerns, researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland, and colleagues, conducted a meta-synthesis of qualitative research, looking at 17 studies from five different countries addressing five common types of HAIs, focusing on patient experiences of both colonization and infection from bacteria that commonly cause HAIs.

The authors of this meta-synthesis urge HCP to consider the social circumstances that color patient experiences, including feeling shameful and dirty, and the responses of those around them, especially those of HCP.

According to the analysis, many patients experienced an emotional response to their diagnosis and described "feeling dirty," "having the plague," or "feeling like a leper." While emotional responses varied based on type of HAI, patients with nearly all colonization or infection types reported a fear of transmitting their infection to others. This fear affected patients' personal and workplace relationships. Some patients, particularly those colonized by MRSA, also expressed concern about working in certain professions because of their condition and a fear of rejection by coworkers.

"Having an HAI is a significant event in the patient's care journey and subsequent life that is influenced by biology, society and context," said Kay Currie, PhD, the paper's lead author. "Understanding the patient experience can help HCP to interact and respond in a constructive way, providing more effective support during this challenging time in a patient's healthcare experience."

The analysis also found:

The studies highlight patient reports of exclusion from rehabilitation classes, requirements to wait until the end of clinic appointments to be seen, or restrictions on attending clinics.

Many patients with HAIs reported changing their personal hygiene behavior, taking precautions to prevent the transmission of infection, including undergoing extensive cleaning at home and advising family members on hygiene measures.

Many patients reported interactions in a climate that induced fear and uncertainty, particularly when frontline HCP lacked knowledge of the causes and consequences of HAIs and could not provide the patient with adequate information. This finding highlighted the sociocultural context in which the infection or colonization occurs.

"As one in every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States is diagnosed with an HAI, it is critical to understand the long-lasting impact of such infections, not just from a physical perspective, but also from a social and emotional perspective," said 2018 APIC President Janet Haas, PhD, RN, CIC, FSHEA, FAPIC. "This qualitative review provides valuable insight into the patient perspective and how healthcare professionals can more effectively interact with their patients to enhance recovery in all areas of their lives."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Quiz on Bacterial Infections

Quiz on Bacterial Infections

Bacteria the tiny single-celled organisms are responsible for a range of infections. Bacteria can be beneficial as in the case of gut bacteria that help digest food. Bacteria that cause infection are known as pathogenic bacteria and can be treated ...

Immunotherapy Could Fight Deadly Bacterial Infections

Immunotherapy Could Fight Deadly Bacterial Infections

A new way to use immunotherapy to treat deadly bacterial infections as well as destroy cancer cells has been discovered.

Hospital Infections Kill 200 Daily in US: Study

Hospital Infections Kill 200 Daily in US: Study

In the United States, healthcare-associated infections kill 75,000 patients per year, say authorities.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a ...

 Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive