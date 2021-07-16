by Karishma Abhishek on  July 16, 2021 at 11:59 PM General Health News
Patients Outcomes may Differ Based on the Gender of Physicians
Lower mortality rate has been observed in patients cared for by female physicians as per a study in the Jama Health Forum.

The study assessed the outcomes of patients treated by female vs male physicians in 171 625 hospitalized patients. The team investigated whether death, other hospital outcomes, and processes of care differed between patients cared for by female and male physicians at hospitals in Canada.

It was found that variations existed in the processes of care and outcomes for hospitalized general medicine patients treated by differing gender of physicians. The hospitalized medical patients cared for by female physicians may have decreased mortality rates compared with patients of male physicians.


This may be partially explained by differences in physician characteristics. However, this association has yet to be assessed outside of the US, and little is known about factors that may explain this difference.

Source: Medindia

