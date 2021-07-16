Patients Outcomes may Differ Based on the Gender of Physicians

Lower mortality rate has been observed in patients cared for by female physicians as per a study in the Jama Health Forum.



The study assessed the outcomes of patients treated by female vs male physicians in 171 625 hospitalized patients. The team investigated whether death, other hospital outcomes, and processes of care differed between patients cared for by female and male physicians at hospitals in Canada.

‘Lower mortality rate has been observed in patients cared for by female physicians. This may be partially explained by differences in physician characteristics. ’





This association has yet to be assessed outside of the US, and little is known about factors that may explain this difference.

Source: Medindia

It was found that variations existed in the processes of care and outcomes for hospitalized general medicine patients treated by differing gender of physicians. The hospitalized medical patients cared for by female physicians may have decreased mortality rates compared with patients of male physicians.