medindia

Patients' Health Values can Impact Vital Pelvic Floor Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 21, 2019 at 11:06 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women's health-related values can have a positive effect on the success of medical treatment for pelvic floor problems, revealed researchers and health professionals in Swansea.
Patients' Health Values can Impact Vital Pelvic Floor Treatment
Patients' Health Values can Impact Vital Pelvic Floor Treatment

Pelvic floor dysfunction affects more than a quarter of all women in the UK. It can involve incontinence and prolapse, and can be treated by physiotherapy.

Show Full Article


However, according to the research carried out by Swansea University and Swansea Bay University Health Board, many women do not put their own health first. As a result, they do not benefit from the treatment, and end up having to have surgical intervention instead.

Professor Phil Reed and health professionals carried out a study of 218 women who had been referred for physiotherapy to treat their pelvic floor dysfunction. The researchers discovered the strength of the women's health-related values predicted their attendance, but only those patients who valued health for themselves - rather than because of what it allowed them to do for others - showed improvement.

Professor Reed said: "The fact that holding strong health values is an important predictor of treatment attendance is no surprise, but the data show that many ladies place this aspect of their life lower than many other areas - and we need to help empower them to value their own health."

Health values influence outcomes in several healthcare contexts, but the impact of these values on physiotherapy was previously unknown.

The team's motivation in conducting the study was to gain a better understanding of the views of patients and the kinds of things that they regard as important, in order to develop appropriate support for women undergoing pelvic floor physiotherapy, and to enhance treatment attendance and outcomes.

Pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT) is effective, safe, and cost-efficient relative to alternative treatments, such as surgery. However, many psychological factors are associated with its outcome and with patient adherence to treatment.

One implication of these new findings is that supporting patients to develop the sorts of health values that aid better outcomes might enhance their attendance at PFMT sessions and help them recover their pelvic floor function without the need for operations.

Professor Reed added: "Physiotherapy treatment for this very common problem can be so effective and safe for the patients, and it is really important that the ladies who attend have their needs fully recognised and supported."

"If we do that, then we will enhance attendance and outcomes for these patients, and stop them having to go for operations, which will also have the benefit of saving the NHS much-needed money that can then be used to help other patients."

The team has previously shown that supporting the motivation of women to attend PFMT, through short group-based sessions, improves attendance by around 60%, and it says the current findings will help to tailor this support to the needs of the women even more closely.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pelvic Floor Disorders

Abnormalities of bowel storage, poor urine stream and pelvic pain are signs of pelvic floor disorders that can be corrected with exercises and kegels in women.

Pelvic Floor Disorders Risk Varies by Child Delivery Mode: Study

Women's risk for pelvic floor disorders varies depending on their childbirth delivery mode, finds a new study.

Pelvic Floor Muscle Training Helps Improve Overactive Bladder Symptoms

Pelvic floor muscle contractions can reduce the severity of contractions of the detrusor muscle of the bladder in patients with overactive bladder, including those with and without multiple sclerosis.

Regulatory Authority Clears Smart Pelvic Floor Muscle Training Device For Women

The device helps women perform pelvic floor muscle exercises to treat urinary incontinence. The results are sent instantly to a Smartphone via Bluetooth to a app.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) is the dropping (herniation) of the pelvic organs due to loss of normal support of the muscles of the pelvic floor.

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaPelvic Floor DisordersPelvic Organ Prolapse
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive