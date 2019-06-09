Patients Giving Up Chronic Opioid Prescriptions are at More Risk

Font : A- A+



Patients stopping opioids for pain were three times more likely to die of an overdose in the subsequent years, as per a new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Patients Giving Up Chronic Opioid Prescriptions are at More Risk



"We are worried by these results, because they suggest that the policy recommendations intended to make opioid prescribing safer are not working as intended," said lead author Jocelyn James, assistant professor of general internal medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "We have to make sure we develop systems to protect patients."



‘Sudden withdrawal of opioids could impose various risks to chronic opioid users. Multimodal pain management, proper treatment of opioid-use disorder are highly recommended.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





The observational study looked at a cohort of 572 patients with chronic pain enrolled in an opioid registry. Chronic opioid therapy was discontinued in 344 patients and 187 continued to visit a primary care clinic. During the study period, 119 registry patients died (20.8%); 21 patients died of a definitive or possible overdose - 17 were discontinued patients and four were patients being seen at a clinic.



As the researchers concluded: "Discontinuing chronic opioid therapy was associated with increased risk of death."



Researchers said that improved clinical strategies, including multimodal pain management and treatment of opioid-use disorder, may be needed for this high-risk group.



At the time of this study, state rules did not allow medication treatment of opioid-use disorder in the primary care setting, said co-author Joseph Merrill, professor of general internal medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.



But after those rules changed, he said the addiction clinic at Harborview has developed a strong program to provide medication treatment for opioid-use disorder, including those who develop problems related to prescription pain medication.



"We hope these findings encourage others who prescribe opioids to do the same," Merrill said.



Researchers said the UW Medicine study is the third study published this year to look at the risks of stopping opioids:



A study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that among patients at high dose who stopped opioids, almost half had their doses reduced to 0 in a single day and many wound up in emergency departments.

A New York study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that ending opioid prescriptions was often followed by an end to the care relationship.

This spring the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that suddenly stopping opioids can present a risk to patients.



Source: Eurekalert Physicians had already begun to reduce opioid prescribing by 2016, when the CDC issued its first guideline on opioid prescribing. That trend accelerated after 2016.The observational study looked at a cohort of 572 patients with chronic pain enrolled in an opioid registry. Chronic opioid therapy was discontinued in 344 patients and 187 continued to visit a primary care clinic. During the study period, 119 registry patients died (20.8%); 21 patients died of a definitive or possible overdose - 17 were discontinued patients and four were patients being seen at a clinic.As the researchers concluded: "Discontinuing chronic opioid therapy was associated with increased risk of death."Researchers said that improved clinical strategies, including multimodal pain management and treatment of opioid-use disorder, may be needed for this high-risk group.At the time of this study, state rules did not allow medication treatment of opioid-use disorder in the primary care setting, said co-author Joseph Merrill, professor of general internal medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.But after those rules changed, he said the addiction clinic at Harborview has developed a strong program to provide medication treatment for opioid-use disorder, including those who develop problems related to prescription pain medication."We hope these findings encourage others who prescribe opioids to do the same," Merrill said.Researchers said the UW Medicine study is the third study published this year to look at the risks of stopping opioids:Source: Eurekalert "We are worried by these results, because they suggest that the policy recommendations intended to make opioid prescribing safer are not working as intended," said lead author Jocelyn James, assistant professor of general internal medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "We have to make sure we develop systems to protect patients."

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: