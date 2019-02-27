medindia
Patients and Activists Demand End to Malpractices by Private Hospitals

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 27, 2019 at 8:59 AM Hospital News
Patients and health activists demanded the end to malpractices in private hospitals by voicing their concerns on Tuesday. They also urged the Health Ministry to adopt the complete Charter of Patients' Rights without going in peace to the pressure given by private hospitals.
Over 500 patients and health activists from various states narrated incidents of rampant profiteering, unaccountability and exploitation of people by private medical institutions, at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Last year the Health Ministry had released draft Charter of Patients' Rights prepared by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). It is being planned to be implemented for providing proper health care by hospitals.

Protesters demanded immediate end of malpractices, gross overcharging and violation of patients' rights by private hospitals.

Representatives of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, the All India Patients Rights Group, the Mahila Pragati Manch, the People for Better Treatment, the National Campaign for Right to Public Health and the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+) were present at the gathering.



Source: IANS

