Patient With Severe Dengue Type Disorder Saved by Fortis Doctors

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 26, 2019 at 9:01 AM Indian Health News
A patient from Gurugram, who was suffering from a severe form of dengue got a new lease of life after being successfully treated by the doctors at the Fortis Hospital, Delhi. The patient was reported to be a 12-year old boy.
Patient With Severe Dengue Type Disorder Saved by Fortis Doctors

Shahib was suffering from 'dengue shock syndrome', which is a severe form of dengue affecting the blood and lymph vessels.

If not treated on time, it leads to failure of the circulatory system leading to bleeding and permanent organ failure.

The boy was presented with no pulse and no blood pressure.

In addition, his vitals were deteriorating at an extremely alarming rate and was severely bleeding from his mouth and nose and was put on ventilator at Pediatric ICU.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital administered him multiple units of blood (40) and blood products like fresh frozen plasma and platelets in order to compensate for the heavy blood loss.

His survival seemed extremely difficult as he was suffering from liver failure, an acute kidney injury and the acute form of respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

"For 12 long days, Sahib's chances of survival were extremely critical. Against all odds, we continued to put all possible efforts into his treatment. Our team backed themselves in providing adequate care and treatment and not to forget that it was the child's remarkable spirit to fight back that made all the difference," said Rahul Nagpal, Director Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

Shahib's stay at hospital lasted more than a month in November. He is doing fine post discharge.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding diathesis is a severe condition characterized by an increased tendency of the body to bleed.

Nosebleed Symptom Evaluation

Nosebleed (Epistaxis) is a bothersome symptom and often causes panic. Minor bleeds are self limiting and stops spontaneously, however persistent bleed that lasts for over 30 minutes require further evaluation.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Otitis Media Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Loss of Taste Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever 

