Patient Selection for Prostate Multiparametric MRI Made Easy by Microsoft

Font : A- A+



Patient selection for prostate multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) has been made easy by a newly developed machine learning model.

Patient Selection for Prostate Multiparametric MRI Made Easy by Microsoft



With mpMRI increasingly used for



‘According to this study, a newly developed machine learning model developed by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning can accurately predict which patients are most likely to benefit from prostate multiparametric MRI (mpMRI).’ A total of 811 prostate mpMRI examinations from four tertiary care centers with mpMRI expertise were used to develop a support vector machine model for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions on the basis of patient age, prostate specific antigen, and prostate volume. Patients either had no prior prostate biopsy or had a negative prior prostate biopsy. The model was developed on the Microsoft Azure Machine Learning platform and can be accessed at birch.azurewebsites.net. The model was then tested prospectively on 42 patients.



The model showed 73 percent accuracy for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions on the basis of 10-fold cross validation. Prospective validation of the model demonstrates a sensitivity of 75 percent and specificity of 82 percent for a cutoff threshold of 43 percent for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions.



With educational activities representing the entire spectrum of radiology, ARRS will host leading radiologists from around the world at the ARRS 2018 Annual Meeting, April 22-27, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC.



Source: Eurekalert With mpMRI increasingly used for prostate cancer detection, this machine learning model can aid in patient selection to optimize resource utilization and reduce unnecessary costs, according to Zachary Nuffer of the University of Rochester Medical Center, who will present his findings at the ARRS 2018 Annual Meeting.A total of 811 prostate mpMRI examinations from four tertiary care centers with mpMRI expertise were used to develop a support vector machine model for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions on the basis of patient age, prostate specific antigen, and prostate volume. Patients either had no prior prostate biopsy or had a negative prior prostate biopsy. The model was developed on the Microsoft Azure Machine Learning platform and can be accessed at birch.azurewebsites.net. The model was then tested prospectively on 42 patients.The model showed 73 percent accuracy for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions on the basis of 10-fold cross validation. Prospective validation of the model demonstrates a sensitivity of 75 percent and specificity of 82 percent for a cutoff threshold of 43 percent for predicting PI-RADS category 4 or 5 lesions.With educational activities representing the entire spectrum of radiology, ARRS will host leading radiologists from around the world at the ARRS 2018 Annual Meeting, April 22-27, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: