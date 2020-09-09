by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Researchers developed an approach to help identify potential clinical markers that may indicate which patients will respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

For the study, the scientists developed an approach whereby they implanted breast cancer tumors into mice and then treated the animals with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"We first developed a resection and response bilateral tumor model in which we put one breast tumor in each side of the mouse breast. We then remove one tumor to evaluate the tumor microenvironment and we monitor the response of the other, non-resected, tumor to immune checkpoint blockade, identifying the mouse as a responder or a non-responder," explained lead author Ivy X. Chen, PhD, a former postdoctoral fellow at MGH's E.L. Steele Laboratories for Tumor Biology. Using this model system, the researchers found that the responding tumors contained higher numbers of cancer-killing "cytotoxic" T immune cells and fewer numbers of certain immune suppressor cells early after the start of treatment.


Gene expression analyses of the cytotoxic T cells within the tumors revealed distinct gene signatures distinguishing responders from non-responders--specifically, the presence of T cell activation signals in responding tumors and T cell exhaustion signals in non-responding tumors.

"Importantly, we found that these gene signatures for responder and non-responder tumors significantly correlated with responder and non-responder gene signatures derived from patients with melanoma who were treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as with overall survival in a group of patients with breast cancer," said co-senior author Meromit Singer, PhD, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Data Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Department of Immunology at Harvard Medical School.

The impact of this study may go beyond the identification of novel markers to predict patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"Our study highlights the importance of investigating the dynamic immune modulation of the tumor microenvironment to understand the potential benefit of immunotherapy," said co-senior author Rakesh Jain, PhD, director of the Steele Laboratories at MGH and the A.W. Cook Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School.

"We hope to extend our approach to study and discover resistance mechanisms and biomarkers of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in other tumor types."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Small Intestinal Cancer
Learn all about the early signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of small intestine cancer.
READ MORE
Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link
Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.
READ MORE
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. Incorporating and eliminating certain other foods may reduce the risk of acquiring colon cancer.
READ MORE
Drugs for Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.
READ MORE
Cancer Immunotherapy
Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyReiki and Pranic HealingCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtMyasthenia GravisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantCancer ImmunotherapyNeck Cracking