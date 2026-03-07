Path to Faster Bone Repair Via 3D Printed Hydrogel Tech

The novel 3D-printed hydrogel bone implants replicate complex fibrin networks for faster bone repair.

What Are the Disadvantages of Traditional Autografts and Metal Implants?

How Does Nanometer-Scale Printing Recreate the Bone's Natural Architecture?

Natural Bone Structures Contain Kilometers of Microscopic Tunnels

“Hydrogels resemble jelly, making them difficult to shape,” says ETH Professor Qin. “With our newly developed connecting molecule, we can now not only structure the hydrogel in a stable and extremely fine manner but also produce it at high writing speeds of up to 400 millimetres per second. That’s a new world record.”



In their study, the researchers created complex, structured hydrogels that resemble real bone and feature a fine network of bone trabeculae. They used medical imaging as a template.



Even healthy natural bone is criss-crossed by a fine network of channels that are only nanometres thick and filled with fluid. “A piece of bone the size of a dice contains 74 kilometres of tunnels,” says Qin. By way of comparison, the longest railway tunnel in the world, the Gotthard Base Tunnel, measures 54 kilometres.



When Will Personalized Hydrogel Implants Be Available for Clinical Use? So far, the researchers have tested the material only in a test tube. Results showed that bone-forming cells rapidly colonise the structured hydrogel and begin forming collagen, a vital component of bone.



The tests also confirmed that the material is biocompatible and does not damage the bone-forming cells. The researchers have patented the base material and plan to make it available to the medical industry.



The researcher’s declared goal is for the hydrogel-based implant to one day be used in clinics to repair broken bones. However, more work is needed. Qin is preparing to conduct animal tests in collaboration with the AO Research Institute Davos.



The team aims to determine whether their new bone repair material promotes the migration of bone-forming cells in living organisms and whether it restores bone strength over time.



Reference: Water-Soluble PVA Macrothiol Enables Two-Photon Microfabrication of Cell-Interactive Hydrogel Structures at 400 mm s−1. - (https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adma.202510834)



Source-Eurekalert

ETH Professors Xiao-Hua Qin and Ralph Müller have engineered the 3D-printed hydrogel using a bio-absorbable scaffold that supports bone regeneration, allowing for integration that seamlessly works with the body's biology.

Bones broken in a (skiing) accident usually heal on their own. But if the break is too severe or a bone tumour needs to be removed, surgeons insert an implant that enables the bone to grow back together. A key drawback of many of today's implants is that they require a second surgery to harvest the tissue for the autografts.

The researcher explains that at the start of natural bone healing, the body initially employs a soft material. In the first days after a fracture, a haematoma or bruise forms that is permeable and facilitates the migration of reparative and immune cells and the delivery of nutrients.

The hydrogel is modelled on this natural bone healing process. It is made up of 97 percent water and 3 percent biocompatible polymer. To make it solidify, the researchers introduced two special molecules: one that links the polymer chains together and another that, when exposed to light, triggers the reaction.

Wanwan Qiu, Qin and Müller's former doctoral student, developed the connecting molecule specifically for this application.

The polymer chains are linked as soon as laser pulses of a certain wavelength hit the hydrogel. The irradiated areas immediately become solid, while the non-irradiated parts can be washed out later.