by Iswarya on  July 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pasteurizing Breast Milk can Inactivate SARS-CoV-2
Human milk infected with SARS-CoV-2 can be pasteurized using a standard process to ensure it is safe for breastfeeding, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Current advice is for women with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to continue to breastfeed their own infants. In Canada, it is standard care to provide pasteurized breast milk to very-low-birth-weight babies in the hospital until their own mother's milk supply is adequate.

"In the event that a woman who is COVID-19-positive donates human milk that contains SARS-CoV-2, whether by transmission through the mammary gland or by contamination through respiratory droplets, skin, breast pumps and milk containers, this method of pasteurization renders milk safe for consumption," writes Dr. Sharon Unger, a neonatologist at Sinai Health and professor at the University of Toronto, who is medical director of the Rogers Hixon Ontario Human Milk Bank, with coauthors.


The Holder method, a technique used to pasteurize milk in all Canadian milk banks (62.5°C for 30 minutes), is effective at neutralizing viruses such as HIV, hepatitis, and others that are known to be transmitted through human milk. In this study, researchers spiked human breast milk with a viral load of SARS-CoV-2 and tested samples that either sat at room temperature for 30 minutes or were warmed to 62.5°C for 30 minutes and then measured for the active virus. The virus in the pasteurized milk was inactivated after heating.

The authors report that the impact of pasteurization on coronaviruses in human milk has not been previously reported in the scientific literature.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Caring for a Premature Baby
A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or "preemie." The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.
READ MORE
Breast Feeding
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the directions of breast feeding
READ MORE
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!
READ MORE
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Pasteurization of milkMastitisImportance of BreastfeedingTypes of MilkWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningTypes of Food Allergies