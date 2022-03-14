About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Past Neurological or Psychiatric Disorders Boosts the Likelihood of Developing More

by Colleen Fleiss on March 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Past Neurological or Psychiatric Disorders Boosts the Likelihood of Developing More

People living with neurological or psychiatric illnesses may have a higher likelihood of having a second such disorder in the future, according to new research.

The study is Ontario's largest, both in population size and length of time studied, and was also the first to examine the effect that being a man or woman has on the relationship between conditions. Researchers from the University of Waterloo and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science conducted the work with funding from the Neurodegenerative Disease Research Initiative (ONDRI).

Advertisement


"Globally, neurological and psychiatric disorders are leading causes of disability and death," said Colleen Maxwell, a professor at the School of Pharmacy at Waterloo and lead author on the study. "Understanding which disorders or conditions are risk factors for, or early manifestations of, later disorders will help health-care providers and family provide proactive care for individuals living with these conditions."

Maxwell and the study collaborators used provincial health databases to analyze data from more than five million Ontario residents aged 40 to 85 years. Over the course of 14 years, they examined the associations between pairs of particularly common neurological conditions­—such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, or stroke—and psychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety.
Advertisement

They explored the link between these conditions in both directions, including investigating how the experience of previous stroke related to future risk of dementia and vice versa. In almost all cases, the researchers found that the rate of developing a second condition increased. For example, individuals with prior Parkinson's disease had four times the rate of developing dementia, while those with prior stroke had more than double the rate of developing dementia.

The team showed that women and men differed in their risk for developing a later condition after experiencing an earlier one. For example, comparing men and women who experienced an earlier stroke, women were more likely than their male counterparts to develop dementia later.

The researchers hope their work can inform not just the care that individuals with these conditions receive directly, but also the planning of the health system as a whole.

"We also hope to provide information for those designing medical, educational programs to ensure health-care providers are informed of and equipped to address these common comorbidities," Maxwell said.

The ONDRI supported the research through the Ontario Brain Institute. The study was recently published in the journal Age and Aging.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< High Cholesterol Has Tender Spot In Heart Disease
Spider Silk Helps Stabilize Cancer-suppressing Protein >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder Postpartum Psychosis 

Recommended Reading
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Psychosis
Psychosis
Psychosis is characterized by an impaired and distorted relationship with reality. It is a symptom ....
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression...
NEURIA Application to Help With Neurological Ailments
NEURIA Application to Help With Neurological Ailments
NEURIA is a free mobile application developed for neurological patients to offer information on ......
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder
Do you worry too much about defects in your body? Then you must definitely check if the symptoms res...
Postpartum Psychosis
Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms,...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)