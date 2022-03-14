Past Neurological or Psychiatric Disorders Boosts the Likelihood of Developing More

Advertisement

Maxwell and the study collaborators used provincial health databases to analyze data from more than five million Ontario residents aged 40 to 85 years. Over the course of 14 years, they examined the associations between pairs of particularly common neurological conditions­—such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, or stroke—and psychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety.They explored the link between these conditions in both directions, including investigating how the experience of previous stroke related to future risk of dementia and vice versa. In almost all cases, the researchers found that the rate of developing a second condition increased. For example, individuals with prior Parkinson's disease had four times the rate of developing dementia, while those with prior stroke had more than double the rate of developing dementia.The team showed that women and men differed in their risk for developing a later condition after experiencing an earlier one. For example, comparing men and women who experienced an earlier stroke, women were more likely than their male counterparts to develop dementia later.The researchers hope their work can inform not just the care that individuals with these conditions receive directly, but also the planning of the health system as a whole."We also hope to provide information for those designing medical, educational programs to ensure health-care providers are informed of and equipped to address these common comorbidities," Maxwell said.The ONDRI supported the research through the Ontario Brain Institute. The study was recently published in the journalSource: Eurekalert