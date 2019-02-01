Manohar Parrikar's positive approach has set a great example for cancer patients as the former Defence Minister, who is suffering from an advanced pancreatic tumor, visited the State Secretariat for the first time in four months.

Parrikar's Positive Approach Sets a Great Example for Cancer Patients: Doctor

‘On the first day of the new year, Parrikar, still looking gaunt due to the illness, shocked his critics as well as followers, by visiting the State Secretariat and meeting his MLAs, ministers, and others. ’

Read More..

"In Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we see a strong man with tremendous willpower to win against the deadly BIG C! In the fight against cancer, there can be only one winner. It's either the patient or cancer! He has set a good example for all cancer patients that they have to be positive in their approach which can help (them) tide over the crisis!" Dr. Salkar said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York, and Delhi since February. Over the last few months, the Opposition has been demanding his resignation, claiming that the administration had come to a standstill due to his prolonged absence from office, on account of his illness.On January 1, Parrikar, still looking gaunt due to the illness, surprised his critics as well as supporters, by visiting the State Secretariat and meeting his ministers, MLAs, and others.Dr. Salkar said that cancer patients need to keep themselves busy, despite the low count of white blood corpuscles (WBC)."In cancer, bed rest does not help patients except when their WBC counts are low due to chemotherapy! If WBC counts are ok then it's better for patients to keep themselves busy which gives them confidence!" Dr. Salkar said.Source: IANS