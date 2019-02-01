medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Parrikar's Positive Approach Sets a Great Example for Cancer Patients: Doctor

by Iswarya on  January 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Manohar Parrikar's positive approach has set a great example for cancer patients as the former Defence Minister, who is suffering from an advanced pancreatic tumor, visited the State Secretariat for the first time in four months.
Parrikar's Positive Approach Sets a Great Example for Cancer Patients: Doctor
Parrikar's Positive Approach Sets a Great Example for Cancer Patients: Doctor

"In Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we see a strong man with tremendous willpower to win against the deadly BIG C! In the fight against cancer, there can be only one winner. It's either the patient or cancer! He has set a good example for all cancer patients that they have to be positive in their approach which can help (them) tide over the crisis!" Dr. Salkar said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York, and Delhi since February. Over the last few months, the Opposition has been demanding his resignation, claiming that the administration had come to a standstill due to his prolonged absence from office, on account of his illness.

On January 1, Parrikar, still looking gaunt due to the illness, surprised his critics as well as supporters, by visiting the State Secretariat and meeting his ministers, MLAs, and others.

Dr. Salkar said that cancer patients need to keep themselves busy, despite the low count of white blood corpuscles (WBC).

"In cancer, bed rest does not help patients except when their WBC counts are low due to chemotherapy! If WBC counts are ok then it's better for patients to keep themselves busy which gives them confidence!" Dr. Salkar said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Ailing Parrikar Returns to Goa with Stable Health Parameters

Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister, returned to his home state from New Delhi, where he was receiving treatment at the AIIMS for pancreatic disease, reports his office.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted to Hospital

Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister, was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in North Goa district after he developed a fever.

Manohar Parrikar Has Pancreatic Cancer Admits the Goa State Administration

Goa Government Finally Admits that CM Parrikar Has Pancreatic Cancer, the admission has come after a series of relentless demands made by opposition parties to know whether the chief minister was well enough to do his duties.

Dual Thermal Ablation Kills Cancer Cells in Pancreatic Cancer

Dual thermal ablation, heating then freezing, at moderate temperatures offers an effective paradigm for targeting pancreatic cancer cells. New research could lead to improved method of treating pancreatic cancer.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Low-fat New Year Recipes

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive