medindia

Parkinson's Disease Induce Fatigue Is Linked With Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 23, 2019 at 4:17 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fatigue symptoms in Parkinson's disease are related to an insignificant but constant slump in diastolic blood pressure.
Parkinson's Disease Induce Fatigue Is Linked With Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
Parkinson's Disease Induce Fatigue Is Linked With Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure

Scientists in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease say that PD is a slowly progressive disorder that affects movement, muscle control, and balance. It is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder affecting about 3% of the population by the age of 65 and up to 5% of individuals over 85 years of age. Fatigue is a disabling non-motor symptom that affects about half of all individuals with PD. A 2015 systematic review on this topic confirmed the absence of high-quality evidence supporting any particular PD fatigue treatment.

Show Full Article


"The majority of people with PD consider fatigue, defined as diminished energy levels or increased perception of effort that is disproportionate to attempted activities, to be one of their three biggest symptomatic concerns. But despite its high prevalence and disabling nature, we know relatively little about its underlying causes," explained lead investigator Vikas Kotagal, MD, MS, Department of Neurology,

University of Michigan and Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Health System (VAAAHS) and GRECC, Ann Arbor, MI, USA. "Understanding the biological basis for fatigue in PD is a key step towards designing effective treatments. This is an important goal for the field of PD clinical research."

Investigators conducted a cross-sectional study research assessment of 35 people with PD recruited from the Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Health System, all of whom wore a 24-hour blood pressure monitor to track their blood pressure hourly while they were at home. Researchers asked participants about the presence of fatigue symptoms and grouped them into two categories: those with fatigue and those without. The data demonstrate study participants with fatigue symptoms had lower mean DBP compared to those without fatigue. The differences were most notable in the morning.

"This is a novel finding that we hope may open the door for new, currently untapped ways to treat fatigue symptoms in PD," commented Dr. Kotagal. "We hope these results will help move us towards better treatments for PD fatigue. If we can design and test treatments that increase DBP without worsening the harmful cardiovascular effects of high systolic blood pressure (SBP), we may be able to improve fatigue symptoms in PD. Our data may also have implications on the off-target side effects of some classes of antihypertensive medications when used by patients with PD and fatigue."

SBP, the top number typically given when blood pressure values are presented, is commonly used to describe people's blood pressure because it is a good marker for atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease. It often gets more attention than DBP, which is typically presented at the bottom. DBP gets comparatively less attention but may better reflect the type of autonomic dysfunction that is common in PD.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.

Eye Twitching - Blepharospasm

Uncontrolled muscle twitching occurs in this condition, though benign it may need further investigation and sometimes an injection of Botox can cures it.

Asthenia

Asthenia refers to lack of muscle strength and extreme debility. A healthy lifestyle and early diagnosis can help prevent serious consequences.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation

The causes of chronic fatigue are quite diverse, and vary from simple overexertion to heart disease and cancer.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, characterized by extreme fatigue, that seems to affect Americans more than AIDS, multiple sclerosis /lung cancer

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

More News on:

Thalassemia Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Tired All The Time Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast Asthenia Drug That Can Make You Feel Tired 

What's New on Medindia

Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Home Remedies for Nosebleeds

Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive