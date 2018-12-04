medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Parkinson's Disease Clinic Launched at PSRI Hospital

by Sushma Rao on  April 12, 2018 at 9:07 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

World Parkinson's Disease Day was observed on 11th April, to commemorate the day The Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute (PSRI) in New Delhi launched its Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic to help treat patients affected by the condition.
Parkinson's Disease Clinic Launched at PSRI Hospital
Parkinson's Disease Clinic Launched at PSRI Hospital

Parkinson's is a progressive disorder which strikes through the central nervous system and affects the body movement.

"Parkinson's disease is no more an incurable and debilitating disease. Modern medicines and Deep Brain Stimulation have revolutionised the management of Parkinson's disease and many other disorders like tremors, epilepsy and OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder)," said Shamsher Dwivedee, Chairman, PSRI Hospital, in New Delhi.

Researchers say that Parkinson disease is considered one of the most common human adult-onset neurodegenerative diseases and is the second most common disorder after Alzheimer disease.

It commonly occurs between the ages of 50 and 80 and also affects children and adolescents at the same time.

World Parkinson's Day is celebrated to create awareness about the disease.

It also marks the birthday of James Parkinson, a London physician who first described the disease.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Apomorphine: 150-Year-Old Drug Benefits Parkinson's Disease Patients

Apomorphine: 150-Year-Old Drug Benefits Parkinson's Disease Patients

Apomorphine, a 150-year-old drug for Parkinson's disease is found to lower 'off' time for people at an advanced stage of the disease.

New Insights into Parkinson's Treatment

New Insights into Parkinson's Treatment

One of the factors behind nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease identified, unlocking the potential for new treatment to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Brain Device with 25 Years Battery Life

Brain Device with 25 Years Battery Life

Implanting a brain device for Parkinsons disease to treat diseases with abnormal brain stimulation will be used widely with the extended battery life.

Indian Researchers in Uttar Pradesh Discover New Drug for Parkinson's Disease

Indian Researchers in Uttar Pradesh Discover New Drug for Parkinson's Disease

Infusing the chemical dopamine into the brain can relieve symptoms but scientists have not yet found a way to safely deliver the drug to the brain.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...