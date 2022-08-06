Parkinson's Disease: Bad Dreams Could Signal Disease Onset

Advertisement

Bad Dreams: Early Warning of Parkinson's Disease

"Although it can be really beneficial to diagnose Parkinson's disease early, there are very few risk indicators and many of these require expensive hospital tests or are very common and non-specific, such as diabetes," said lead author Dr. Abidemi Otaiku from the University of Birmingham, UK."While we need to carry out further research in this area, identifying the significance of bad dreams and nightmares could indicate that individuals who experience changes to their dreams in older age? Without any obvious trigger? should seek medical advice," Otaiku added.The team used data from a large cohort study from the US, which contained data over 12 years from 3,818 older men living independently. Participants reporting bad dreams at least once per week were followed up at the end of the study to see whether they were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.During the follow-up period, 91 cases of Parkinson's were diagnosed. Most of the diagnoses happened in the first five years of the study. Participants with frequent bad dreams during this period were more than three times as likely to go on to develop Parkinson's.The study also shows that our dreams can reveal important information about our brain structure and function and may prove to be an important target for neuroscience research.The researchers plan to use electroencephalography (EEG) to look at the biological reasons for dream changes. They will also look at replicating the findings in more extensive and more diverse cohorts and explore possible links between dreams and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.Source: IANS