About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Parkinson's Disease: Bad Dreams Could Signal Disease Onset

by Colleen Fleiss on June 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Parkinson's Disease: Bad Dreams Could Signal Disease Onset

Frequent nightmares or bad dreams could be an early sign of Parkinson's disease, stated a new study.

The study, published in eClinicalMedicine, showed that in a cohort of older men, individuals experiencing frequent bad dreams were twice as likely to be later diagnosed with Parkinson's as those who did not.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease


Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
Advertisement


Previous studies have shown that people with Parkinson's disease experience nightmares and bad dreams more frequently than adults in the general population, but using nightmares as a risk indicator for Parkinson's has not previously been considered.

"Although it can be really beneficial to diagnose Parkinson's disease early, there are very few risk indicators and many of these require expensive hospital tests or are very common and non-specific, such as diabetes," said lead author Dr. Abidemi Otaiku from the University of Birmingham, UK.
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease


Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
Advertisement

"While we need to carry out further research in this area, identifying the significance of bad dreams and nightmares could indicate that individuals who experience changes to their dreams in older age? Without any obvious trigger? should seek medical advice," Otaiku added.

Bad Dreams: Early Warning of Parkinson's Disease

The team used data from a large cohort study from the US, which contained data over 12 years from 3,818 older men living independently. Participants reporting bad dreams at least once per week were followed up at the end of the study to see whether they were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

During the follow-up period, 91 cases of Parkinson's were diagnosed. Most of the diagnoses happened in the first five years of the study. Participants with frequent bad dreams during this period were more than three times as likely to go on to develop Parkinson's.

The study also shows that our dreams can reveal important information about our brain structure and function and may prove to be an important target for neuroscience research.

The researchers plan to use electroencephalography (EEG) to look at the biological reasons for dream changes. They will also look at replicating the findings in more extensive and more diverse cohorts and explore possible links between dreams and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Source: IANS
COVID-19 Infects Majority of Bad Dreams: Study

COVID-19 Infects Majority of Bad Dreams: Study


New study offered some insights into the sleep patterns and stress levels of people during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as it finds that more than half of all distressing dreams reported these days involve COVID-19.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
Dreams DemystifiedDreams Demystified
Sleep DisorderSleep Disorder
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sleep Disorder Dreams Demystified 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close