Parents’ Use of Marijuana Linked to Increased Likelihood of Kids' Substance Use

Researchers examined data for 24,900 parent-child pairs from National Surveys on Drug Use and Health from 2015-2018.
‘Parental marijuana use was a risk factor for marijuana and tobacco use by adolescent and young adult children and for alcohol use by adolescent children.’
When those factors were considered, parental marijuana use wasn't associated with opioid misuse by their children.
The study has limitations, including that the surveys cannot provide a complete picture of family substance use.
Source: Eurekalert