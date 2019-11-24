medindia

Parents’ Use of Marijuana Linked to Increased Likelihood of Kids' Substance Use

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 24, 2019 at 11:21 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Past and recent use of marijuana by parents was linked to a higher risk of marijuana, tobacco and alcohol use by adolescent or young adult children living in the same household, stated new survey study.
Parents’ Use of Marijuana Linked to Increased Likelihood of Kids' Substance Use

Researchers examined data for 24,900 parent-child pairs from National Surveys on Drug Use and Health from 2015-2018.

When those factors were considered, parental marijuana use wasn't associated with opioid misuse by their children.

The study has limitations, including that the surveys cannot provide a complete picture of family substance use.

Source: Eurekalert

