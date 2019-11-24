Parents’ Use of Marijuana Linked to Increased Likelihood of Kids' Substance Use

Past and recent use of marijuana by parents was linked to a higher risk of marijuana, tobacco and alcohol use by adolescent or young adult children living in the same household, stated new survey study.

Researchers examined data for 24,900 parent-child pairs from National Surveys on Drug Use and Health from 2015-2018.



'Parental marijuana use was a risk factor for marijuana and tobacco use by adolescent and young adult children and for alcohol use by adolescent children.'





The study has limitations, including that the surveys cannot provide a complete picture of family substance use.



