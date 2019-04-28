Parents of Older, Healthier Newborns With Less Social Support Less Resilient: Study

Font : A- A+



In the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), parents of older, healthier newborns who had less social support were less resilient during their child's hospitalization, a finding that correlates with more symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to Children's research presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies 2019 Annual Meeting.

Parents of Older, Healthier Newborns With Less Social Support Less Resilient: Study



Resiliency is the natural born, yet adaptable ability of people to bounce back in the face of significant adversity. Published research indicates that higher resilience is associated with reduced psychological distress, but the phenomenon had not been studied extensively in parents of children hospitalized in a NICU.



‘As parental resiliency scores rise, scientists see a correlation with fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety. Parents who feel they have good family support also have higher resilience scores.’



The project is an offshoot of a larger study examining the impact of peer mentoring by other NICU parents who have experienced the same emotional rollercoaster ride as their tiny infants sometimes thrived and other times struggled.



The research team enrolled 35 parents whose newborns were 34 weeks gestation and younger and administered a battery of validated surveys, including:



The Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale



State-Trait Anxiety Inventory



Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support



Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and



Parent Stress Scale - NICU



Forty percent of these parents had high resilience scores; parents whose infants were a mean of 27.3 gestational weeks and who had more severe health challenges reported higher resilience. Another 40% of these parents had elevated depressive symptoms, while 31% screened positive for anxiety. Parental distress impairs the quality of parent-child interactions and long-term child development, the research team writes.



"Higher NICU-related stress correlates with greater symptoms of depression and anxiety in parents," says Lamia Soghier, M.D., MEd, medical director of Children's neonatal intensive care unit and the study's senior author. "Specifically targeting interventions to these parents may help to improve their resilience, decrease the stress of parenting a child in the NICU and give these kids a healthier start to life."



Source: Eurekalert Resiliency is the natural born, yet adaptable ability of people to bounce back in the face of significant adversity. Published research indicates that higher resilience is associated with reduced psychological distress, but the phenomenon had not been studied extensively in parents of children hospitalized in a NICU."We know that having a child hospitalized in the NICU can be a high-stress time for families," says Ololade Okito, M.D., lead author of the cross-sectional study.The project is an offshoot of a larger study examining the impact of peer mentoring by other NICU parents who have experienced the same emotional rollercoaster ride as their tiny infants sometimes thrived and other times struggled.The research team enrolled 35 parents whose newborns were 34 weeks gestation and younger and administered a battery of validated surveys, including:The Connor-Davidson Resilience ScaleState-Trait Anxiety InventoryMultidimensional Scale of Perceived Social SupportEdinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale andParent Stress Scale - NICUForty percent of these parents had high resilience scores; parents whose infants were a mean of 27.3 gestational weeks and who had more severe health challenges reported higher resilience. Another 40% of these parents had elevated depressive symptoms, while 31% screened positive for anxiety. Parental distress impairs the quality of parent-child interactions and long-term child development, the research team writes."Higher NICU-related stress correlates with greater symptoms of depression and anxiety in parents," says Lamia Soghier, M.D., MEd, medical director of Children's neonatal intensive care unit and the study's senior author. "Specifically targeting interventions to these parents may help to improve their resilience, decrease the stress of parenting a child in the NICU and give these kids a healthier start to life."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement