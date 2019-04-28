medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Parents of Older, Healthier Newborns With Less Social Support Less Resilient: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 28, 2019 at 6:19 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), parents of older, healthier newborns who had less social support were less resilient during their child's hospitalization, a finding that correlates with more symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to Children's research presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies 2019 Annual Meeting.
Parents of Older, Healthier Newborns With Less Social Support Less Resilient: Study
Parents of Older, Healthier Newborns With Less Social Support Less Resilient: Study

Resiliency is the natural born, yet adaptable ability of people to bounce back in the face of significant adversity. Published research indicates that higher resilience is associated with reduced psychological distress, but the phenomenon had not been studied extensively in parents of children hospitalized in a NICU.

"We know that having a child hospitalized in the NICU can be a high-stress time for families," says Ololade Okito, M.D., lead author of the cross-sectional study.

The project is an offshoot of a larger study examining the impact of peer mentoring by other NICU parents who have experienced the same emotional rollercoaster ride as their tiny infants sometimes thrived and other times struggled.

The research team enrolled 35 parents whose newborns were 34 weeks gestation and younger and administered a battery of validated surveys, including:

The Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale

State-Trait Anxiety Inventory

Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support

Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and

Parent Stress Scale - NICU

Forty percent of these parents had high resilience scores; parents whose infants were a mean of 27.3 gestational weeks and who had more severe health challenges reported higher resilience. Another 40% of these parents had elevated depressive symptoms, while 31% screened positive for anxiety. Parental distress impairs the quality of parent-child interactions and long-term child development, the research team writes.

"Higher NICU-related stress correlates with greater symptoms of depression and anxiety in parents," says Lamia Soghier, M.D., MEd, medical director of Children's neonatal intensive care unit and the study's senior author. "Specifically targeting interventions to these parents may help to improve their resilience, decrease the stress of parenting a child in the NICU and give these kids a healthier start to life."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either inherited disorders or developmental defects in vital organs such as heart. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment of these are key to overall improved ...

Quiz on Depression

The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Anti-Inflammatory Drug Found Effective in Treating Depression

Medicine used for arthritis could treat depression, according to the research carried out by the national psychiatry project iPSYCH.

What's New on Medindia

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

Health Benefits of Mangosteen

Pickles: The Sweet and Sour Treat
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive