Parents Not Yet Ready To Send Kids Amid the Pandemic
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 80% of parents of students enrolled in the 1,000-odd secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board in Prayagraj district are not prepared to send their children to school.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla had directed district inspectors of schools (DIOS) to seek written permission from parents about their willingness to send their children back to schools amid the pandemic.

"We contacted parents of 3,42,657 students from Classes 9 to 12 whose homes were not located in containment zones. Among those contacted, parents of just 71,958 (21 per cent) students agreed to let their children go back to schools and meet their teachers," DIOS (Prayagraj) R.N. Vishwakarma said.


The remaining 79% of parents are still unsure about their children's safety, given the threat of COVID-19.

The Uttar Pradesh Board officials planned to allow students to interact with their teachers about any problems they might be facing in online classes.

"In Prayagraj alone, 3,53,961 students are enrolled in 1,079 schools. Of these, 1,023 schools are located outside containment zones and have enrolled 3,42,657 students in classes 6 to 12. The number of UP Board schools outside containment zones in Prayagraj is 56," Vishwakarma added.

Parents of 2,65,153 students had been made aware of the different academic content being made available for their kids by the government through various online mediums.

Source: Medindia

