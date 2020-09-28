Parents Not Yet Ready To Send Kids Amid the Pandemic

DIOS (Prayagraj) R.N. Vishwakarma said.
The remaining 79% of parents are still unsure about their children's safety, given the threat of COVID-19.
The Uttar Pradesh Board officials planned to allow students to interact with their teachers about any problems they might be facing in online classes.
"In Prayagraj alone, 3,53,961 students are enrolled in 1,079 schools. Of these, 1,023 schools are located outside containment zones and have enrolled 3,42,657 students in classes 6 to 12. The number of UP Board schools outside containment zones in Prayagraj is 56,"
Vishwakarma added.
Parents of 2,65,153 students had been made aware of the different academic content being made available for their kids by the government through various online mediums.
