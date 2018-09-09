medindia
Parent's Guide: New Instagram Guide To Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 9, 2018
"Parent's Guide", a new platform built by Facebook-owned Instagram focuses on privacy, interactions and time management for parents who have teenage children.
Parent's Guide: New Instagram Guide To Help Parents Monitor Teenage Kids
"We've included the basics of our app and description of our tools, plus a discussion guide for how parents and guardians can have an open conversation with their teens about Instagram," Marne Levine, Chief Operating Officer, Instagram wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

The 10 listed discussion questions have been designed to help parents learn more about how teenagers are using Instagram and to ensure that the app is being used in a positive way like discussing whether they want to keep their accounts public or private.

For its one billion app users, Instagram also offers other tools like comment controls, the ability to report unwanted interactions and most recently, a suite of features to help users manage time on the app.

"We're committed to being here every step of the way to make sure parents and their teens have the tools they need to make the choices that are right for them," Levine added.

Source: IANS

