Parental Skin-to-skin Contact Reduces Pain Responses in Babies' Brains

Parental touch decreases how strongly a newborn baby's brain responds to a painful medical jab, reported study led by researchers at UCL and York University, Canada. The findings of the study are reported in the European Journal of Pain.



Joint senior author, Dr Lorenzo Fabrizi (UCL Neuroscience, Physiology & Pharmacology) said: "We have found when a baby is held by their parent, with skin-on-skin contact, the higher-level brain processing in response to pain is somewhat dampened.



"While we cannot confirm whether the baby actually feels less pain, our findings reinforce the important role of touch between parents and their newborn babies."



‘There is more activity in newborn babies' brains in reaction to the pain when a parent was holding them through clothing, than without clothing. ’

Study Details 27 infants, 0-96 days old and born premature or at term age, were involved in the study.

Scientists measured the infants' response to a painful but clinically required heel lance (blood test).

Brain activity was recorded with EEG (electroencephalography) electrodes placed on the scalp.

The babies were either held by their mother skin-to-skin. Study Results Initial brain response to the pain was the same, but as the heel lance elicited a series of four to five waves of brain activity.

The brains of the babies that remained in the cot or incubator reacted less strongly to the pain than those held in clothing.

Skin-to-skin groups did exhibit slightly decreased responses in terms of facial expression and heart rate.

The babies' brain responses were dampened in the skin-to-skin group, but followed a different neural pathway. Joint senior author, Professor Rebecca Pillai Riddell (Department of Psychology, York University, Canada) said: "The slightly delayed response was dampened if there was skin contact with their mother, which suggests that parental touch impacts the brain's higher level processing. The pain might be the same, but how the baby's brain processes and reacts to that pain depends on their contact with a parent.



First author, Dr Laura Jones (UCL Neuroscience, Physiology & Pharmacology) said: "Newborn babies' brains have a high degree of plasticity, particularly those born preterm, and their development is highly dependent on interactions with their parents. Our findings may lend new insights into how babies learn to process threats, as they are particularly sensitive to maternal cues."



Source: Medindia

