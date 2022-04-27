About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Parental Diabetes Affects Kid's Cognitive Development

by Colleen Fleiss on April 27, 2022 at 12:03 AM
Having a parent with type 1 diabetes may be linked to lower school performance than maternal high blood sugar during fetal development, reveals a study published in PLOS Medicine.

The influence of maternal diabetes during pregnancy on the cognition of their children has been widely researched. Glucose crosses the placenta and maternal high blood sugar, hyperglycemia, can affect fetal development including the baby's brain. There is little evidence on different diabetes subtypes and the effect of having a father with type 1 diabetes.

Anne Lærke Spangmose and colleagues from Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark obtained data from Danish registers and also on test scores in math for grades three and six, and reading for grades two, four, six and eight. The team included 622,073 children between 6-18 years old attending public schools over a seven-year period.

Impact of Paternal Diabetes on Children's Cognition

There were 2,144 children with mothers with type 1 diabetes, 3,474 children with fathers with type 1 diabetes, and 616,455 children from the background population. Children of mothers and fathers with type 1 diabetes had mean scores of 54.2 and 54.4 respectively, compared with mean scores of 56.4 in children from the background population.
The team acknowledge that having a parent suffering from a serious chronic disease like diabetes could cause stress and be detrimental to a child's school performance. However this study suggests a different explanation for previously observed adverse effects of maternal type 1 diabetes during pregnancy on children's cognitive development.

Spangmose adds, "Lower test scores in the offspring of mothers with type 1 diabetes appear to reflect a negative association of having a parent with type 1 diabetes rather than a specific adverse effect of maternal type 1 diabetes during pregnancy on the fetus. Our recent large Danish cohort study, including 622,073 children, has shown this."

Source: Eurekalert
Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy ......
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you ......
Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes
Certain natural foods have unique ingredients that can enhance the health of people living with ......
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression...
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

