medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Parental Controls Do Not Stop Teens from Seeing Pornography

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 14, 2018 at 10:06 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The use of Internet filtering tools is widespread, a new research from the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford has revealed that there is no conclusive evidence on their effectiveness until now.
Parental Controls Do Not Stop Teens from Seeing Pornography
Parental Controls Do Not Stop Teens from Seeing Pornography

The struggle to shape the experiences young people have online is now part of modern parenthood. As children and teenagers spend increasing amounts of time online, a significant share of parents and guardians now use Internet filtering tools (such as parental controls) to protect their children from accessing sexual material online.

"It's important to consider the efficacy of Internet filtering," says Dr Victoria Nash, co-author on the study.

Additionally, there are concerns about human rights violations - filtering can lead to 'overblocking', where young people are not able to access legitimate health and relationship information."

The research used data from a large-scale study looking at pairs of children and caregivers in Europe, comparing self-reported information on whether children had viewed online sexual content despite the use of Internet filtering tools in their household. A second preregistered study was then conducted looking at teenagers in the UK.

Results of the research indicate that Internet filtering is ineffective and insignificant to whether a young person has viewed sexually explicit content. More than 99.5 percent of whether a young person encountered online sexual material had to do with factors beside their caregiver's use of Internet filtering technology.

"We were also interested to find out how many households would need to use filtering technologies in order to stop one adolescent from seeing online pornography," says co-author Professor Andrew Przybylski. "The findings from our preliminary study indicated that somewhere between 17 and 77 households would need to use Internet filtering tools in order to prevent a single young person from accessing sexual content. Results from our follow-up study showed no statistically or practically significant protective effects for filtering."

"We hope this leads to a re-think in effectiveness targets for new technologies, before they are rolled out to the population," says Nash. "From a policy perspective, we need to focus on evidence-based interventions to protect children. While Internet filtering may seem to be an intuitively good solution, it's disappointing that the evidence does not back that up."

The researchers agree that there should be more research done to solidify these findings. "More studies need to be done to test Internet filtering in an experimental setting, done in accordance to Open Science principles," says Przybylski. "New technologies should always be tested for effectiveness in a transparent and accessible way."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Early Exposure to Pornography Shapes Men's Attitude Towards Women

Early Exposure to Pornography Shapes Men's Attitude Towards Women

Boys who are exposed to pornography at a very young age display playboy behaviors and feel the need to have power over women later in life.

Utah Calls Pornography a Public Health Crisis

Utah Calls Pornography a Public Health Crisis

Utah became the first US state to formally declare pornography as a public health crisis, in a move backed by Republicans.

One in Eight UK Children Report Upsetting Sexual Content They Encounter Online: Report

One in Eight UK Children Report Upsetting Sexual Content They Encounter Online: Report

According to a report, only one in eight children in Britain will report seeing upsetting sexual content on the Internet.

Why Do Young Adults Post Offensive, Sexual Content in Social Media?

Why Do Young Adults Post Offensive, Sexual Content in Social Media?

Young adults who want to fit-in and who feel that sexual or offensive posts might gain them attention involve in such actions.

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade Top Ten Trivial Sex Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...