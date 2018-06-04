medindia
Parental Control Apps may be Counterproductive

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 6, 2018 at 12:57 AM Lifestyle News
Mobile apps designed to help parents keep their teenaged children safe from online predators may not shield teenagers from cyber threats. Parental control mobile apps may harm the trust between the parent and child, added researchers.
"Parental involvement and direct supervision were both associated with fewer peer problems and less online victimisation for teenagers, but neither of these factors correlated with the use of parental control apps," said Arup Kumar Ghosh, a doctoral student in the University of Central Florida. "Our findings suggest that most parental-control apps are those that attempt to control what teenagers can do online, but ultimately do little to keep them safe online," added Pamela Wisniewski, Assistant Professor at the University.

In another study, the team analysed 736 publicly posted reviews written by teenagers and younger children for parental-control apps available for download on Google Play. They found that approximately 79 per cent of the reviews written by children rated the apps at either two stars or less out of a possible five. It is because the apps were overly restrictive, were an invasion of their personal privacy, and supported "lazy" or bad parenting instead of improving communication channels between them and their parents. The apps also prevented them from doing everyday tasks, such as homework assignments, and turned their parents into "stalkers."

"Teenagers and even younger children told us loudly and clearly that they would rather their parents talk to them than use parental control apps," Ghosh said. By trying to completely shield teens from experiencing any and all online risks, some parents are keeping teens from developing the necessary coping mechanisms that they will need throughout their lives, the researchers suggested.

The results will be presented at the Association for Computing Machinery's Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Montreal.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Internet Addiction Disorder

Internet Addiction Disorder

Internet addiction disorder is of 3 types, excessive gaming, sexual preoccupations and email / text messaging.

Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

About 80 percent of people spend up to 4 hours daily of leisure time on technology. Learn more about the 5 ways to avoid technology addiction.

Mobile Apps Are More Effective for Mental Health

Mobile Apps Are More Effective for Mental Health

Mental and emotional health apps are inexpensive, can be easily accessed and are an effective self-help tools that improve mental health in individuals.

Before Giving Your Children a Mobile Phone, Advice About Phone Safety is a Must

Before Giving Your Children a Mobile Phone, Advice About Phone Safety is a Must

Like all advice we give our teenagers, psychologists say that before we hand them a mobile phone it might be a good idea to talk to them about phone safety measures

